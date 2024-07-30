K2 Services to Participate in ILTACON 2024

Company to exhibit and feature experts in five sessions during the event

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services for the legal industry, today announces the company will be a silver sponsor of ILTACON 2024 taking place August 11-15 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

K2 Services will showcase its state-of-the-art IT solutions as a legal industry innovator at booth #847. Additionally, K2 experts will be speaking in the following sessions:

Tuesday, August 13, 3:30-4:30

Navigating the Rapid Update Cadence of Microsoft 365 and Beyond

Danny Glezer, Engineering Senior Manager

Tuesday, August 13, 3:30-4:30

Raising the Bar in IT Service for Legal Professionals

Jay Kozie, Managing Director, Client Services

Wednesday, August 14, 3:30-4:30

Leading Your Service Desk Team in Today’s Blended Work Environment

Nick Davis, Director of Service Delivery

Wednesday, August 14, 3:30-4:30

Dueling Low-Code Platforms: A Hackathon-Style Exploration

Roy Calayo, Director, Consulting and Transformation

Thursday, August 15, 1:30-3:00

M365 (Family) Feud and All That Jazz

Sue Keno, Managing Director

“This event consistently attracts a large and engaged audience, making it a highlight of our year,” states Andrew Dober, COO, K2 Services. “ILTACON provides a valuable opportunity for us to network with industry peers and demonstrate how our innovative solutions can enhance the IT environments of legal organizations. We are thrilled and honored to have our team of experts contributing to so many of the great sessions the event has to offer.”

For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit https://k2services.com/ .

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC , a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.