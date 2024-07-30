PodcastOne and Celebrity Medium Jonathan Mark Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Deal for “Connect with Jonathan Mark” Podcast





Podcast Provides Listeners an Opportunity to Connect with the Other Side

Season 1 Guests Include Jenna Dewan, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Audrina Patridge

11th New Podcast Added to PodcastOne This Year, Expanding the Network to a Total of 187 Programs

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that Celebrity Medium Jonathan Mark has joined PodcastOne network in a multi-year deal for his debut podcast Connect with Jonathan Mark. PodcastOne holds the exclusive sales and distribution rights for the podcast. The first season of Connect with Jonathan Mark launches on July 30, 2024 with twelve-episodes that feature an array of celebrity appearances, expert guests and updates on compelling true crime cases.

In Connect with Jonathan Mark Jonathan delves into the world of the unseen, offering solace and connection to both celebrities and everyday individuals and bridging the gap between this world and the next. In addition, listeners will get an exclusive peek into Jonathan Mark's life and stay updated on the intriguing true crime cases he's investigating, all in one captivating podcast. Upcoming guests include Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, Jenna Dewan, Audrina Patridge and Pete Weber. New episodes drop weekly.

“Jonathan Mark is the real deal. From the moment he first guested on our network, we knew that he was special and that his ability would resonate with audiences. Podcast listeners connect with hosts on a unique level and we’re confident that Jonathan will capture them with his compelling and emotional content,” said Kit Gray, Co-Founder and President of PodcastOne.

“I’m excited to share my gift with as many people as I can. My mission is that this podcast not only brings closure to my guests but gives listeners a better understanding of the spirit world,” said Jonathan Mark, Celebrity Medium.

Jonathan Mark is represented by Antranig Balian (Manager, Mortar LA) and Jennifer Buonantony (Publicist, PPLA Agency).

Connect with Jonathan Mark is available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Tactful Pettiness, Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey and The Schaub Show.

About Jonathan Mark

Jonathan Mark is one of the world's most sought-after mediums, regularly connecting clients with those that have passed to the other side. A former college lacrosse player who initially pursued a career as a police officer, he now collaborates with law enforcement agencies including the FBI and NYPD to help solve cases, many that are cold. He was a part of the infamous Gabby Petito case and recently he aided in cracking the Gilgo Beach case, a series of killings between 1996 and 2011 in which the remains of 11 people were found in Gilgo Beach, located on the South Shore of Long Island, New York. He has provided readings to numerous celebrity clients including Kanye West, Nina Dobrev, Alex Cooper, and many more. He also provides readings to those looking for closure including first responders, veterans, and those mourning the loss of parents, children, and close friends alike. To learn more, visit https://jonathanmark.net/ .

About Podcast One

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

