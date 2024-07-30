Cylinder Appoints Brad Rouse as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran health care management executive brings financial expertise to digestive health tech company

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for gastrointestinal (GI) care, today announced the addition of Brad Rouse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will be responsible for leading Cylinder’s financial strategies and will lead the digital health company’s accounting and finance teams. Rouse joins a growing team dedicated to destigmatizing chronic GI issues and advancing digestive care for millions of Americans.



Rouse most recently served as CFO of Galileo Health, a digital and community-based primary and specialty care platform and brings a wealth of experience in accounting, financial modeling, merger and acquisition (M&A) diligence, private equity and debt financing, and operational strategy from health care-focused organizations.

Prior to Galileo, Rouse co-founded and led the finance teams at Wayspring and Ampersand Health where he was instrumental in developing and managing revenue and operating models that enabled those organizations to scale quickly while raising equity and debt capital to support rapid growth. Earlier in his career, he led value-based care initiatives at Vanguard Health Systems and M&A of physician practices at Hospital Corporation of America. A Certified Public Accountant, Rouse holds both an MBA in Healthcare, Finance, and Accounting and a B.A. in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

“As Cylinder continues to grow, it reaffirms its commitment to providing digestive care support for those experiencing GI conditions,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Cylinder. “Brad’s leadership and strategic financial insights have been pivotal to the success of companies he joins and will be instrumental in propelling Cylinder forward in our mission to help tackle America’s silent GI crisis.”

“One in four Americans suffer from GI issues and Cylinder is well-positioned to improve not only their digestive issues but also their overall health through its innovative approach to GI care,” said Rouse. “I am excited for the opportunity to join the Cylinder team as its Chief Financial Officer and look forward to supporting Cylinder’s continued growth and positive impact on millions of lives."

Nearly 75% of American workers experience GI symptoms each month resulting in lower productivity, absenteeism, and billions in health care expenditures. Cylinder works with employers to help employees manage challenging chronic and acute digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, heartburn, gas, and more, with 91% of members reporting improved GI symptoms, and 92% reporting improved quality of life.

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .