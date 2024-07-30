ODW Receives Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider Award

ODW provides retail consolidation services that yield 20 to 30% freight savings to companies deliver

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced the company is a recipient of the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider award for 2024. The award recognizes logistics solutions providers that offer first-rate services to keep the supply chain operating efficiently and effectively.



This year, the publication's annual 3PL edition centered around flexibility and scalability as its theme. While hundreds of companies submitted applications for consideration, Inbound Logistics aimed to recognize the biggest providers and best partners capable of providing the solutions companies need.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, ODW has been providing warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions for brands for over 53 years. Operating as an extension of businesses across the nation, the 3PL helps companies make knowledgeable decisions about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation to aid in streamlining overall costs while still producing desirable results.

“This is an award that the company is honored to receive as we continue to expand and evolve,” said Jeff Clark, EVP at ODW Logistics. “The solutions that we are able to provide our customer base are impactful and implement strategies that enable them to scale their businesses through ecommerce fulfillment, mass retailers, and industry sectors. Clients leveraging our retail consolidation program are realizing 30% savings vs. traditional LTL. It’s a program where we’re able to combine freight with other shippers to ultimately lower a company’s freight costs, improve retail compliance, and improve the overall speed to market.”

ODW’s Columbus, Ohio, 1 million square foot retail consolidation center provides cross dock solutions nationwide, allowing companies to maximize their total supply chain savings. When companies choose to consolidate shipments, supply chain risks that come with managing multiple less than truckload (LTL) orders are also mitigated. This in turn, provides customers with their orders sooner and more cost effectively.

Alongside retail consolidation, ODW also offers supply chain innovation services, various warehousing services, transportation management, and e-commerce fulfillment services. To learn more about these services, visit www.odwlogistics.com.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

