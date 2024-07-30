Submit Release
CMG to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce that it will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 44ᵗʰ Annual Growth Conference, which is being held in Boston, MA, on August 13ᵗʰ and 14ᵗʰ, 2024.

Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, and Sandra Balic, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference and will be presenting on August 14ᵗʰ, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About CMG

CMG (TSX: CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Oslo, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.


For investor inquiries, please contact:
Kim MacEachern
Director, Investor Relations
cmg-investors@cmgl.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:
marketing@cmgl.ca

