BEN Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

JACKSON, Wyo., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe and secure customer engagement AI, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 5:00 pm ET, hosted by Paul Chang, Co-CEO, Bill Williams, CFO, and introducing Sandy, one of BEN’s AI Assistants.



Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Alternatively, those who want to join the conference call via phone can register at this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on BEN’s investor relations website at https://investors.beninc.ai/.

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced safe and secure architecture, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

