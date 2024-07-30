TytoCare Receives FDA Clearance for AI Lung Crackle Detection

Lung sound analysis joins TytoCare's suite of AI-powered capabilities in TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic and Pro Smart Clinic

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling accessible, high-quality primary care from home, announced today that it has received an additional FDA clearance for a new AI-powered diagnostic capability, Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection. This capability, which is built on TytoCare’s database of lung sound recordings and driven by an innovative, AI-based algorithm, joins TytoCare’s existing suite of diagnostic tools, including Tyto Insights for Wheeze Detection, which was cleared by the FDA in 2023 .



Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection is designed to help clinicians detect lung crackles in adults and children over two years old that may need attention during a virtual clinic visit. By identifying lung crackles in a virtual visit, providers can direct patients to the most appropriate follow-up treatment to manage their health.

“The integration of AI into our diagnostic tools significantly enhances clinician efficiency and speed to diagnosis,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. “With our new AI-powered crackle detection algorithm, which was trained using data validated by pulmonologists.”

Tyto Insights for Crackle Detection will be added to TytoCare’s Home Smart Clinic and Pro Smart Clinic solutions in the coming months. During a virtual visit, the TytoCare solution uses this AI algorithm to analyze lung acoustic signals and identify exams with potential abnormal sounds indicative of crackles. If crackles are detected, the exam content is flagged, and providers are alerted to the presence of these abnormal lung sounds.

TytoCare’s Home and Pro Smart Clinic are the only solutions that can replicate the full experience of the clinic virtually, including allowing clinicians to listen to a patient’s lungs, on top of the devices’ existing capabilities to remotely perform exams of the ears, throat, heart, and skin. To date, TytoCare has found that respiratory diagnoses constitute over 40 percent of all diagnoses made using its virtual care solution, reflecting the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory conditions.

The new feature, which will be available in September, is the latest in a line of improvements to TytoCare’s offerings, with more AI capabilities to be submitted for clearance and rolled out to users in the coming months. Most recently, TytoCare launched a major update to increase digital health integration capabilities, facilitate patient-provider exam sharing, and add pre-visit exams and a patient onboarding chatbot.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. Combining a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device with embedded AI, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 10.8 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 250 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

