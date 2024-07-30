SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating GDOT, INNV, TLIS and DRVN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Green Dot Corporation, InnovAge Holding Corp., Talis Biomedical Corporation, and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 29, 2024, Judge Dean D. Pregerson of the United States District Court for the Central District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Green Dot Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/ . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. Morris Kandinov is investigating InnovAge Holding Corp. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/ . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Talis Biomedical Corporation. Morris Kandinov is investigating Talis Biomedical Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/ . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Driven Brands Holdings Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/ . All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

