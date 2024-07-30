GeoVax to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 6, 2024

GeoVax to Host Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET



ATLANTA, GA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the release, management will host a live conference call and webcast, including Q&A, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call Details

Domestic: (800) 715-9871

International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3852178

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qj3e68n8

A webcast replay of the call will be available for three months via the same link as the live webcast approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com .







