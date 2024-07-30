Creative Realities Expands to LATAM to Accelerate the Booming Digital Signage Market, starting in Mexico

Expanded geographic presence and new LATAM leader will bring proven digital signage solutions to a wider range of businesses seeking an elevated customer experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announces its strategic expansion into Mexico and the broader Latin America market, along with the appointment of its new LATAM leader, Julian Arcila. This move marks a significant development in the fast-growing LATAM digital signage market as Creative Realities solidifies a robust presence in the region and further strengthens its footprint across North America.

In recent years, Creative Realities has been engaging with sports and entertainment customers in Latin America. With increasing inquiries from customers about its capabilities in Mexico, the decision to expand was driven by both market demand and the immense growth opportunities within the region.

"The market in Mexico and Latin America presents a significant opportunity for growth," said Rick Mills, CEO. "We are entering as one of the largest providers in the region, which gives our customers an additional layer of confidence. Our goal is to extend our umbrella of advanced digital signage solutions over Mexico and the broader region, bringing strategic concepts and consulting services that the market has not yet seen."

To spearhead this expansion, Creative Realities appointed Julian Arcila as the Managing Director for Latin America. Based in Miami, Arcila brings over 15 years of experience in global business development and product marketing, specializing in B2B industries, including digital signage. His expertise will be crucial in navigating the unique nuances of the Latin American market.

"Understanding the cultural and operational differences in Latin America is crucial to our success," said Julian Arcila, Managing Director LATAM. "We are not just transplanting our US operations to Mexico, but adapting to the local market, focusing on the importance of personal relationships, targeted communications and customer service. Our flexibility and commitment to understanding the unique needs of the region will set us apart."

Creative Realities plans to further establish partnerships and on-the-ground teams in Mexico to solidify its presence. Initial proof-of-concept projects with customers having over 3,000 locations are already in the pipeline. The company aims to follow its vertical strengths in the U.S., adapting them to meet the unique needs of the Latin American market.

"Our goal is to ensure that our customers in Mexico and Latin America receive the same high level of service and support as those in North America," added Mills. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to serving our customers' needs wherever they are."

Creative Realities is committed to providing a full end-to-end service model that includes strategic consulting, purpose-built CMS platforms, mobile integration, deployment and day-2 support. Leveraging its comprehensive digital signage solutions, the company ensures the commonality of CMS, support and operational excellence under one unified umbrella. This approach aims to improve guest experience, sales conversion and operational efficiencies across Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), retail, convenience stores, and sports and entertainment venues. By bringing its advanced CMS technology from the United States to Mexico, Creative Realities addresses the limited access to sophisticated tech stacks in the region, enhancing overall customer experience and market growth.

This move follows Creative Realities’ expansion into the EMEA marketplace , reinforcing the company’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its global customer base.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

