Dennis Smith Entertainment Presents Premium Party Bands for Luxury Events

The bespoke entertainment provider examines Party on the Moon, Jessie’s Girls, and Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters with insights from their bandleadersATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Smith Entertainment, a distinguished provider of musical entertainment services, is pleased to present a detailed overview of its premier party bands. Recognized for enhancing corporate and private events with bespoke musical experiences, these bands offer a variety of styles and performances designed to elevate any occasion. This press release explores the backgrounds, expertise, and unique offerings of three notable bands: Party on the Moon, Jessie’s Girls, and Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters, along with suggestions for the types of events each band best complements.
Party on the Moon: Expertise and Versatility
Party on the Moon has established itself as one of America’s leading corporate and private party bands. The band has performed at over 1,000 events worldwide for high-profile clients, including Jesse Jackson, Ted Turner, and several U.S. Presidents. Known for their dynamic performances, Party on the Moon customizes over 100 songs for each event to ensure a personalized experience.
Dennis Smith, the principal of Dennis Smith Entertainment and founder of Party on the Moon, underscores the band’s commitment to creating lasting memories. “Our goal is to ensure every guest leaves saying, ‘That’s the most fun I’ve had in years!’” Smith, a published author, musician, and composer, consults with clients to elevate their events through structural theory, storytelling, and music composition. The band features major touring artists with experience performing alongside notable musicians like Diana Ross and Jennifer Lopez. Their shows include professional choreography and chic costumes, and they offer options such as special guest appearances and thematic sets, including their new Country Western Experience.
Smith and his team suggest that Party on the Moon is ideal for corporate events, large weddings, high-profile galas, and themed parties. Their repertoire and high-energy performances, promises Smith, make them suitable for events seeking a blend of sophistication and excitement.
Dennis Smith adds, "What sets Party on the Moon apart is our ability to connect with every guest and make each performance feel unique and unforgettable."
Jessie’s Girls: High-Energy and Choreographed Perfection
Jessie’s Girls is known for its high-energy performances. It features talented vocalists backed by a strong rhythm and horn section. The band’s choreography, designed by Kimmie Gibson, who has worked with Beyonce, ensures a dynamic show that keeps audiences engaged and dancing throughout the night.
Dainavon (“Dae-Dae”) Tuzo, the Musical Director and Co-Bandleader of Jessie’s Girls, brings extensive experience across various genres, including pop, R&B, hip-hop, and rock. Tuzo aims to continuously evolve in his musical abilities and uplift others, stating, “Where words fail, music speaks.” Johnny (“John John”) Glanton, the co-bandleader and choreographer, enhances the stage presence of artists, creating electrifying shows. Jessie’s Girls offers customized song lists, choreography, and costumes, tailoring each performance to the event’s theme and audience.
Tuzo and Glanton suggest Jessie’s Girls for high-energy parties, upscale weddings, and corporate celebrations. Smith states, “Their choreographed performances make them an excellent choice for clients seeking a visually stunning and engaging entertainment experience.”
Dainavon Tuzo states, "Our mission with Jessie’s Girls is to break down barriers and create an electrifying atmosphere where everyone feels connected through the power of music."
Johnny Glanton adds, "We focus on delivering high-energy performances that keep the audience engaged and ensure that every show is a unique experience."
Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters: A Blend of Classic and Modern
Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters uniquely blend classic swing and contemporary dance music. Inspired by the iconic Cotton Club era, the band seamlessly integrates modern hits to create a diverse musical experience suitable for all ages.
Jerry Freeman, the bandleader, is a Grammy Award-winning artist with a distinguished career playing with big-band greats like Lionel Hampton and Dizzy Gillespie. Freeman’s extensive experience includes performing on major tours and recording with renowned artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, and Outkast. The band features male and female vocalists accompanied by a robust horn section. It offers additional services, such as a trio for cocktail hours and a New Orleans-style hornline for processional events.
Jerry Freeman remarks, "Our goal with Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters is to blend the timeless elegance of swing with the vibrant energy of
contemporary music, creating a seamless experience that resonates with guests of all ages."
When asked, Freeman and Smtih suggest the band is ideal for formal galas, vintage-themed events, upscale weddings, and corporate events, seeking a mix of elegance and contemporary flair. Their versatile repertoire and ability to blend different musical eras ensure a unique and engaging experience for all guests.
Enhancing Events with Dennis Smith Entertainment
Dennis Smith Entertainment is dedicated to delivering bespoke musical experiences that transform events into memorable occasions. The company offers comprehensive event coordination, ensuring seamless integration of music into the event’s schedule. This includes pre-event consultation, on-site setup, and post-event analysis to fine-tune future performances.
“Music is the heartbeat of any event,” says Smith. “We work closely with our clients to design playlists and live performances that reflect the elegance and sophistication of their gatherings.” This commitment to personalized service and musical excellence makes Dennis Smith Entertainment a trusted partner for luxury event planning.
For more information about Dennis Smith Entertainment and its services, visit https://www.dennissmithentertainment.com/
