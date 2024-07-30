Canadian Red Cross announces financial assistance for people evacuated from Jasper due to wildfires in Alberta

$750 will be provided to households evacuated from their primary residence in Jasper

OTTAWA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross today announced it will be providing $750 per household for people evacuated from their primary residence in Jasper, Alberta to help individuals and families meet urgent needs resulting from the recent wildfires in the area.



Starting Wednesday, July 31, the Canadian Red Cross will begin distributing funds to eligible households that have registered with the organization.

People who have not yet registered with the Red Cross are encouraged to do so by going online at www.redcross.ca, calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MT.

This financial assistance is made possible thanks to the generosity of people who have contributed to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

The needs of the people impacted by the fires that damaged the Jasper area will be immense. For those who would like to help, donations to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal can be made online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

The Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal between July 25 and August 24, 2024.

Donations made to the appeal will be used for assisting those impacted in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

Additional Resources

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

