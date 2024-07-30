Reborn Coffee Announces Strategic Joint Venture with China’s AI Company Penglai Data Store to Lead and Develop Master Franchises in China, Hong Kong and Macao

Strategic Joint Venture Launches Reborn China to Lead All Master Franchising and Integrate Cutting-Edge AI Technology in All Store Location

BREA, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a leading specialty coffee retailer in the US, today announced a strategic partnership and joint venture with a prominent China AI Database Company - Penglai Data Store (Shenzhen), led by CEO Alex Guo, which develops the high performance AI database software - HetuKV optimizing the AI learning and training process for businesses. This collaboration signifies the official launch of Reborn China, an innovative venture poised to transform the coffee industry in China by incorporating advanced AI technology into every new franchise in the region. Reborn China's new AI features will also be introduced in the United States, bringing cutting-edge advancements to the local need upon full integration satisfaction.



Reborn China will be responsible for managing the recently acquired master license agreement in Guangzhou and will also oversee all future master region licenses across China. This strategic partnership is aimed at centralizing and streamlining all franchising and store development efforts using state-of-the-art AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency, product quality, and customer experience. Additionally, Reborn China will provide extensive ongoing training, robust supply chain and distribution networks, comprehensive franchise support, and customer services to ensure the success and growth of all franchise locations.

The newly established Reborn China will optimize franchise operations and integrate sophisticated AI features across all its stores. These AI advancements will include:

AI algorithms analyze customer preferences and purchase history to provide personalized drink and food recommendations, leading to a more customized experience and increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

AI-suggest items based on the time of day, weather, and current trends, helping customers make informed choices.

Self-service kiosks and mobile apps with AI capabilities allow customers to place orders quickly and accurately, reducing wait times and minimizing human error.

Implementing voice recognition technology enables customers to place orders using voice commands, making the ordering process more convenient and accessible. AI will provide additional information about the coffee's origin and process based on the customer's request.

Personalized rewards and offers based on customer behavior and preferences encourage repeat visits and foster customer loyalty.

Integrating HetuKV into our recommendation system to train AI models fast and efficiently, as well as provide real-time and precise recommendation to customers.

While integrating AI technology, Reborn Coffee remains committed to its core values of providing exceptional specialty coffee experiences through skilled baristas serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee. Combining human expertise and AI technology will ensure that Reborn Coffee continues to deliver unparalleled quality and service.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alex Guo and his innovative AI company," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee Inc. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global expansion strategy and our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the coffee experience for our customers."

Dr. Alex Guo, CEO of Penglai Data Store at Shenzhen (the China AI Database Company), added, "Our collaboration with Reborn Coffee is a perfect synergy of traditional coffee culture and modern AI technology. Together, we will set a new standard for the coffee experience in China, offering an unmatched blend of quality, efficiency, and innovation."

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com