CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI), a pioneering AI software company specializing in practical AI solutions, today announced that Greg Duffell and Peter Stockmann of Vulcain.ai join Vocodia Holdings Corp. as Strategic Advisors, bringing a wealth of global expertise that will help open doors for Vocodia.



Brian Podolak, Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented, “We are excited that Greg and Peter will be joining Vocodia as strategic advisors. Each brings with them extensive development and management expertise from the travel and auto industries as well as a wealth of knowledge in Artificial Intelligence applications that will potentially enable us to open doors for some of our verticals in our pipeline. Their addition to our collection of keen minds among our other strategic advisor, will serve Vocodia well as we continue to build cost-effective conversational AL platform, DISA (Digital Intelligent Sales Agent). Welcome Greg and Peter.”





Greg Duffel is an innovative entrepreneur, leader and strategist in AI with 40+ years of global experience with Travel & Tourism technology, AI, STEM Education, FinTech marketplaces and franchising. He is a trusted advisor and fundraiser on a number of infrastructure and property development and crypto projects as well.

He is the founder of Vulcain.ai which developed a first-of-its-kind Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) microservices platform, that stores and commercializes knowledge powered by Eumonics causal AI solutions platform that was developed under the guidance of world-renowned computational linguist’s expert Dr. Robert “Bob” Whitehair and his team.

He has extensive experience in the Travel technology sector with roles as the Group CEO of Smoove Xperience Inc. an in-destination mCommerce platform in Asia; CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA); Manager Strategy and Business Development for Emirates Airlines/dnata Group in Dubai, UAE; CEO of Bangkok-based, Indochina Services Travel Group, doubling its revenues to $40 million in under 3 years; and Regional Director - Asia Pacific for Budget Rent A Car, opening over 200 franchise locations in 22 countries single handedly in the 80-90’s.

He was a pioneer is creating B2B online travel marketplaces, firstly as General Manager-Worldwide Network for Thomas Cook Group in London in the late 90s and more recently for Illusions Online in Dubai and Creative Advances Technology in Malaysia.

A serial entrepreneur, Gregory co-founded and took public with Jay Elliot (former Apple senior VP) a Silicon Valley software company called Migo Software taking it public and in the mid-90’s introduced electric vehicles to Asia, two decades too early! He was the MD of a Hollywood digital animation movie studio and just prior to COVID assisted in the launch of the worlds most advanced bank payments switch “Synap” as CCO of Cranium Ventures Limited.

Greg is also a Director of the International School of Sustainable Tourism in Philippines and mentors and coach’s start-ups in Asia. As an expert in AI and the Travel industry, Greg is invited to speak regularly at conferences on the topics.

Born in New Zealand, he spent a stint pilot training with the Royal Australian Air Force, he has lived and worked in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, UK and USA/Canada.





Peter Stockmann brings over 55+ years of experience as an entrepreneur, corporate leader in training and development, and hospitality consultant. His customer service expertise and leadership has led to several success business launches and management. He is currently the Chief Knowledge Officer at Eumonics, a global technology firm that provides IT and Engineering solutions with a strong customer centric focus. In 2023, Peter became the Board President and CEO of their US operations for Vulcain, the sales arm of Eumonics which has developed the first AI Causal Language Model used to determine causal and predictive data analysis using scientific hypothesis testing.

Prior to this, Peter held multiple management positions at The Areopa Group, a global network of independent experts that help companies understand how to evaluate and manage their intangible asset, starting with being the Senior VP of Business Development and ending as the CEO. In 2015, he was the CEO of PatentBooks, a company that evaluated and aggregated patents into business verticals for unencumbered use for a set price. In 2001, Peter was a Learning Facility design consultant for Harley Ellis.

Prior to that, Peter spent 36 years at Ford Motor Company, Peter spent the first 12 years in Financial Services, working on the acquisition and assimilation of Jaguar and Land Rover into the Ford Family. The second part of his tenure, he was the director of the development for the 1986 Ford Taurus World Car, working with manufactures and suppliers from 85 countries around the world. During the last 12 years, Pete has developed a best-in-class automotive education program and facility for Ford executives, salaried employees and all skilled trade apprentices, which has received several awards.

During his time at Ford, Peter joined IACC (the International Association of Conference Centers), where he was member for 20+ years and served on the board of directors and president for 10 of those years. In 1995, started his own consulting company, PJS Associates, LLC, which he still is the CEO and owner.

Peter holds multiple degrees with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from St. Joseph’s College, an MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Cincinnati, Carl H. Lindner College of Business, an MBA of Business and Finance from Central Michigan University, and an MED from the University of Michigan.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

