Natural Selections Unveils Cannabis ‘Liquid Diamonds’

Pure THCa Live Resin Vape Cartridges Developed by Ethos Cannabis will Launch in the Pennsylvania Medical Market Along with New Hardware

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Selections , a premium brand developed by market-leading multistate operator Ethos Cannabis , announced the launch of its latest products, Liquid Diamonds and Live Liquid Diamonds vape cartridges. The new offerings are derived from live resin THCa and are set to elevate the consumption experience with their top-notch, rich flavors, and no-burn hardware technology for smooth consistent hits.



Crafted from Natural Selections' signature flower, these strain-specific vapes reflect the company's commitment to quality and innovation. The Liquid Diamonds vapes deliver pure, potent oil with robust, earthy aromas, showcasing the essence of the original flower. In contrast, the Live Liquid Diamonds vapes are made from fresh frozen flower, offering a bright and aromatic experience that captures the plant's natural vibrancy. These processes lock in the most volatile fragrant molecules, cannabinoids, and terpenes, maintaining the plant's natural integrity.

Whether it is Liquid Diamonds or Live Liquid Diamonds, each undergoes extraction at temperatures below -50℃, resulting in a crystallized extract with over 99% pure THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) – a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in raw cannabis buds. Consumers seek out THCa for its potential health benefits and therapeutic properties. THCa crystals are then separated from the high terpene extract, allowing for the decarboxylation of THCa into THC without affecting the rich terpene profile. This ensures the best flavor and potency, with complete control maintained from soil to oil.

"Liquid Diamonds are a rare gem on cannabis dispensary menus and are highly sought after by cannabis enthusiasts," said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos. “Natural Selections Liquid Diamonds are crafted with our proprietary formulation that’s extracted from flower harvested from the prime sections of the plant offering an exemplary experience complex in profile and terpenes. These ‘diamonds’ are in a class of their own—crafted with precision and over 99% pure THCa, they are an unmatched expression of the flower.”

The first Natural Selections Liquid Diamond and Live Liquid Diamond strain to debut is Sled Dog, an indica-dominant cross between Chem 4 x Menthol by the breeder Wyeast Farms. Dominant terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene give Sled Dog Liquid Diamonds its captivating earthy, citrusy, and spicy aroma.

Natural Selections is also introducing cutting-edge hardware to complement the live resin concentrate and enable consumers to easily experience the form factor. Featuring no-burn technology and a mouthpiece made from recycled hemp, the novel hardware enhances oil flow. It delivers perfect voltage, ensuring smooth and consistent delivery.

Natural Selections Liquid Diamonds and Live Liquid Diamonds are currently available exclusively at Ethos retail locations across Pennsylvania, with plans to expand to Massachusetts by August.

For more information, visit the Natural Selections website https://naturalselectionscanna.com/ .

About Natural Selections

At Natural Selections, we believe in the power of nature to provide the highest quality cannabis flower and strain-specific products. Our hand-trimmed, craft flower offers the best of both worlds: premium, sticky, and aromatic flower at an accessible price. With a commitment to transparency, innovation, and consumer feedback, we ensure that every experience with our products is consistent and exceptional. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time user, our flower is cultivated to enhance your daily life, naturally. For more information on Natural Selections, please visit https://naturalselectionscanna.com/ .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts five brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA) and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

