Westwood Holdings Group Expands Relationship with Ultimus Fund Solutions

Firm launches two new ETFs to diversify product offering for investors

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Westwood Holdings Group (Westwood) through the successful launch of two new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This launch marks a significant milestone in the continuing evolution of Westwood's investment offerings, reflecting a deepened collaboration that leverages Ultimus' extensive infrastructure and fund administration service offering.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Westwood manages multiple investment strategies tailored to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and financial intermediaries. Recently, Westwood expanded its offerings to include two new Active ETFs, reflecting Westwood’s ongoing leadership in energy and infrastructure investing with a commitment to providing innovative investment tools, regardless of vehicle or wrapper to investors.

“As we continue to innovate and advance our solutions, our partnership with Ultimus has been truly invaluable,” said Bill Hardcastle, Managing Director, Strategic Planning and Program Management. “With their robust support and experience with multiple wrappers, we've successfully ventured into new markets and now launched our first active ETFs. We’re excited about what’s ahead and confident our ongoing collaboration with Ultimus will open even more growth opportunities.”

In partnership with Ultimus, Westwood has successfully expanded its investment offerings which include 14 mutual funds, two ETFs, two private funds, and one private equity fund, showcasing a solid commitment to providing diversified and innovative investment solutions while utilizing Ultimus’ comprehensive back office administration services and statutory distributor services.

"Our relationship with Westwood continues to grow stronger as we provide integrated support across their product lineup," said Bill Tomko, EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus. "From mutual funds to cutting-edge ETFs and private funds, our team has been committed to empowering Westwood with tailored solutions that cater to their particular strategic objectives. We look forward to deepening this partnership and exploring new avenues for innovation together."

The new ETFs are part of Westwood’s broader strategy to diversify investment wrappers and innovate within their investment expertise, showcasing their ability to seek to adapt and thrive in a competitive investment product landscape. Providing the necessary infrastructure and expertise, Ultimus helped Westwood bring these novel products to market and remains dedicated to fostering this partnership and supporting Westwood’s forward-thinking approach to asset management.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on a consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

To determine if the Funds are an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 877.944.0755. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (member FINRA), Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

