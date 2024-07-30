Locus Technologies Successfully Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audits

Locus becomes the only EHS Software provider with both valid verifications of its financials, operations, and security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the only science-driven software company at the nexus of sustainability and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance, today announced the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 1® and Type 2 SOC 2® audits as of July 5, 2024, for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The company considers these more rigorous “type 2” audits and the subsequent third-party attestation reports to be further evidence of its leadership, integrity, and security in the EHS software and ESG reporting markets.



The SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits were conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“Organizations are drowning in ‘Big-environmental-Data’ and inadequate spreadsheets and home-built databases, so they are eager to move to an EHS Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) they can trust,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus. “Our Type 2 SOC 1 and Type 2 SOC 2 verifications give companies the confidence they need to make the move to Locus, especially amid cybersecurity threats and an unstable climate of corporate consolidation in the EHS and ESG software markets. Locus remains independent—and independently verified.”

By adhering to the stringent requirements of System and Organization Controls (SOC) audits, Locus demonstrates its commitment to protecting sensitive customer data against cyber threats and operational failures. This builds trust with customers, assuring them that their data is secure and managed according to the highest industry standards and helps Locus comply with various regulatory requirements.

“Locus prides itself on helping customers be accurate and credible in their environmental, health, and safety monitoring and reporting. This is particularly true for ESG reporting where greenwashing is clouding the credibility of reporting. Earning current third-party validation of our own processes is an important way to demonstrate our credibility in the market,” continued Duplan.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 1 is an examination of controls at a service organization that are likely to be relevant to user entities’ internal control over financial reporting; the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, financials, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to Locus Technologies for completing their SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Locus who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

If you are interested in viewing Locus Technologies’ SOC 1 or SOC 2 reports, please contact info@locustec.com. For more information about Locus EHS software, please visit us at www.locustec.com.