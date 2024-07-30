Xenon Gas Market to Reach USD 270.5 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034 Amid Bolstering Usage in MRI Scanning Machines and High-power Lamps | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Xenon Gas Market Report 2024-2034: Aerospace & Aircraft Industry Emerges as the Leading Consumer, with Significant Usage in Satellite Propulsion. The healthcare industry, a sector witnessing exponential global investment, presents substantial market opportunities for xenon gas manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estimated size of the global xenon gas market is projected to reach USD 162.9 million by 2024. Owing to several initiatives of key players in the industry, the competitive landscape is estimated to reach USD 270.5 million by 2034. Several lucrative prospects are likely to be created for the industry, which is estimated to help the ecosystem adhere to a moderate CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast period.



The ability of xenon gas to produce better imaging during medical scans is boosting its popularity in the healthcare sector. With the increasing demand for better diagnosis and accurate results, medical professionals are emphasizing precise diagnostic tools, fueling the popularity of xenon gas.

Technological developments in MRI scanning machines leverage the use of xenon gas. The strength of the signal can be improved with the effective use of such gases, driving its importance in the field.

The emergence of high-power lamps is anticipated to augment the market’s competitive landscape. To cater to the demand for better brightness and energy efficiency, leading manufacturers are extensively integrating xenon gas, fueling demand in the industry.

The augmentation of the automobile industry is responsible for the enlargement of the size of the global xenon gas market. The rising use of this gas in the headlights of vehicles is expected to drive demand.

With the varying uses of xenon in the aerospace industry, prospects for leading players are expected to increase. The growing aerospace industry is another key factor that boosts the growth of the competitive space.

What are the Key Opportunities to be Created in the Global Xenon Market?

Xenon is gaining popularity in a wide range of industries due to its multifunctional value. The application of xenon gas in the semiconductor and electronics industries will improve the demand in the market at a significant growth rate.

Xenon gas is widely used in the semiconductor sector for etching. It adds to the overall cost reduction of the project. Hence, demand for xenon-based barcode scanners and laser-operated sensors has increased.

Businesses are offering a broader market with better solutions and technological developments in industrial gas generation in end-use applications. Key players are investing considerably in research and development (R&D) to improve environmental friendliness and long-term production practices.

Companies can earn substantial momentum from customers by improving production technology, such as shorter production times and high-quality gas production, to match their on-site expectations.

Xenon gas is supplied in seamless steel or aluminum cylinders. These cylinders are lightweight and portable, making them excellent for a wide range of applications. Xenon gas can also be purchased as a liquid, making it easier to store and carry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The historical development of the industry adhered to a sluggish CAGR of 2.3% , whereas the forecast CAGR adheres to 5.2% .

, whereas the forecast CAGR adheres to . The projected market share of the Tier 1 category organizations by 2024 is between 20% and 30% .

and . Owing to the growing memory chip production in the United States, demand in the country is set to adhere to 4.7% through the forecast period.

through the forecast period. Based on the supply mode segment, the cylinder category is expected to hold the dominant market share and expand at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of end-use industry, the aerospace and aircraft segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.





“The expensive purification and extraction of xenon hinder the adoption of such processes, limiting the growth of the worldwide xenon gas market,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What are the Factors Impeding the Growth of the Xenon Gas Market?

One of the major factors limiting the sales of xenon gas is its high cost. However, this cost can be offset by the longer lifespan of xenon lamps. In addition, the enhanced output of xenon lamps in vehicles can improve safety and visibility while driving at night.

Xenon is a rare gas present in a quantity of one part per 20 million in the Earth's atmosphere. Due to its scarcity, xenon is significantly more expensive as compared to lighter noble gases, also for the small quantities purchased.

The principal issues restricting the growth of the rare gas market globally are maintenance and installation expenses, therefore industrial gases are sometimes favoured over rare gases because of their reduced installation and maintenance costs.

Competition Outlook

The reach of Tier 1 organizations in the global landscape is greater, owing to the robust technological infrastructure of such firms. The expansion process of such organizations is likely to occur through several initiatives, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers.

The expansion of such large-scale firms hinders the prospects of smaller firms, thereby hampering the growth of Tier 2 firms. Pertaining to gain a sustainable competitive edge, new entrants and small-scale firms broaden by using innovation, franchising, exports, and many more.

The collective ecosystem of new entrants and leading players in the industry is projected to govern the growth of the competitive space. The following recent developments are prime examples that augment the size of the xenon gas market-

In April 2023, Linde plc signed an agreement with Heidelberg Materials to collaboratively develop and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility. The move helped the firm expand operations in new verticals.

signed an agreement with to collaboratively develop and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility. The move helped the firm expand operations in new verticals. In June 2024, Messer Group initiated a joint venture with SympH 2 ony GmbH to provide effective solutions for easy transition to hydrogen-powered vehicle fleets.

Leading Xenon Gas Brands

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Messer Group

Iceblick Ltd.

Proton Gases (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Coregas Pty Ltd.

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC

American Gas Products (AGP LLC)

RasGas Company Limited

Bhuruka Gases Ltd.

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Dubai Industrial Gases Co LLC

Gulf Cryo Holding C.S.C.

Iwatani Corporation

Praxair, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Which is the Leading End-Use Industry in the Xenon Gas Market?

Aerospace & Aircraft to Account for a Significant Share in the Xenon Gas Market

On the back of its wide range of applications, xenon gas is extensively used in healthcare, aerospace and aircraft, automotive and transportation, and other industries. However, with the increasing use of xenon gas in satellite propulsion, aerospace & aircraft is the leading segment in the market.

Xenon gas is used to move a heavy spacecraft even with higher payload capacity, which is an important factor while designing a spacecraft. An increasing number of space missions and the growing trend of various nations achieving leadership positions in space will fuel the growth in the segment.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Supply Mode:

Based on supply mode, the industry is divided into cylinders, bulk and micro bulk, drum tanks, and on-site.

By End-use Industry:

A few end-use industries included in the report are healthcare, aerospace and aircraft, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, manufacturing processes, construction, and others.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

