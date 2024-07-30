Cytokinetics Announces Call for Proposals for Corporate Giving Program

Program Augments Existing Patient Advocacy and Professional Society Donations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program. The program provides charitable donations to eligible non-profit organizations in the United States to support diversity in science education, equitable healthcare initiatives for cardiovascular disease and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities.

“For more than 25 years, our company has proudly championed patient advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as research in our therapeutic focus areas of interest, and we have provided funding to non-profit organizations devoted to our shared mission,” said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “We are pleased to now evolve our Corporate Giving Program to align with our maturing Corporate Responsibility interests and to provide additional support for an expanded array of giving priorities to make meaningful and lasting impact for stakeholders.”

The Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program consists of individual charitable donations up to $20,000 for qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in the United States that are neither engaged, nor directly involved in the practice of healthcare. Specifically, the program will provide funding to organizations with initiatives focused on diversity in science education and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Philadelphia Region. Additionally, it will support eligible organizations dedicated to health equity initiatives in cardiovascular disease across the United States. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/corporate_giving_eligibility. The deadline to apply for the Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program is September 16, 2024. For more information on the program, including eligibility details, guidelines and specifics, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving-programs/corporate-giving-program/.

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF, and CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

