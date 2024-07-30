The Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger and the State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Udo Philipp, have opened KIRO2024, the first joint conference on progress in AI-based robotics.

Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger said:

“AI is the key technology of the 21st century and will enter almost all sectors and areas of society, especially robotics research. Germany is already very well positioned in both AI and robotics research. We know that the time for AI-based robotics is now. We are therefore expanding our new Robotics Institute Germany (RIG) to ensure that it will bring together the best talent. The RIG will create a decentralised network of top research locations. In this way, we are paving the way for integrating the huge potential of AI into robotic systems. The KIRO2024 conference is an excellent forum that takes place at the right time and provides valuable input so that representatives from science, business, government and the interested public can enter into a fruitful exchange of ideas.”

State Secretary Udo Philipp said:

“AI-based robotics is an important technological lever for Germany and its future as an attractive place for business and industry. The productivity potential offered by AI-based robotics is indispensable as it embraces an increasing number of areas of application. The use of AI-based robotics provides major opportunities for manufacturers and users and eases the burden on workers and private individuals. This is why the Federal Government is supporting the German and European economy in tapping into and shaping these dynamic markets.”

Background

The aim of the conference on AI-based robotics (KIRO) is to promote dialogue between stakeholders from science, industry and government that are part of in the robotics ecosystem in Germany in order to safeguard Germany’s and Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty in the field of AI-based robotics in the long term. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action alternate in organising this annual conference.

The Federal Ministry of Education and Research will provide funding of up to 20 million euros over a period of four years to the Robotics Institute Germany to boost networking among leading German research locations in the field of intelligent robotics and to help them develop into a strong network. The goal of the project is to network the leading robotics locations into a decentralised Robotics Institute Germany (RIG) with an international profile. The agenda of the Robotics Institute Germany includes the development of research clusters that enable the involvement of industry and take the needs of society into account. In addition, a joint research infrastructure is to be developed and implemented, including software, research data, virtual and real-life laboratories, learning and testing environments, and research platforms. Furthermore, a programme for the initial and further training of specialists will be developed and measures be created to support robotics start-ups and the transfer of research results to industry.

