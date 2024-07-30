Introducing the Manchester 1962 F.C. 2024/25 Home Jersey by Joma
Manchester 62 Brings Back the Classic Look with New Home Kit
Man 62 is excited to bring back a classic jersey with our new home kit. This design not only honors our rich heritage, but also reflects our commitment to modern performance and aesthetic excellence.”GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester 62 Football Club is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated home jersey for the 2024/2025 season, designed by Joma. A perfect blend of tradition and innovation, this new kit is crafted to inspire and empower both our players and fans. More than just a uniform, it stands as a symbol of our pride and passion.
— Manchester 62 FC
Bold Red:
Our iconic red color returns, embodying the heart and soul of Manchester 62 Football Club, representing our unwavering commitment and fervor towards our mission to inspire purpose both on and off the pitch
Classic Collar:
We’re bringing back the classic look with modern touches, offering a nod to our rich history while embracing contemporary style.
Innovative Fabric:
Crafted by Joma from lightweight, breathable materials, this jersey is engineered for peak performance on and off the pitch, ensuring comfort and agility.
Sponsorship Highlights:
Front of the Kit: Proudly featuring the the logo of the Concussion Legacy Foundation showing our support for their efforts in critical research and awareness in fight against CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy )
Sleeve:
Highlighting the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society, showcasing our dedication to community health and wellbeing.
Back of the Jersey:
Welcoming our new sponsor, The AIR Streaming Network, delivering cutting-edge entertainment and awareness to our fans through M62TV on AIR.
About Manchester62 Football Club:
Manchester 62 Football Club has been a cornerstone of Gibraltar's football scene since 1962. A premier football team renowned for their commitment to player safety and heavy focus on concussion prevention, Manchester 62 was the first professional team to have all outfielders wear state of the art protective head bands during their matches. With a rich history and a passionate fan base, Manchester 62 strives to promote sportsmanship, community engagement, and a purpose both on and off the pitch.
About Concussion Legacy Foundation:
Founded in 2007 by Chris Nowinski and Dr. Robert Cantu, the Concussion Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the concussion crisis by advancing the study, treatment, and prevention of the effects of brain trauma in athletes and other at-risk groups. The foundation collaborates with leading researchers and advocates for safer sports and safer lives.
About Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society:
The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (GADS) was established to support individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. GADS provides vital services, including support groups, educational programs, and advocacy efforts, aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected by dementia in the Gibraltar community.
About the AIR Streaming Network:
The AIR Streaming Platform is a revolutionary digital streaming service that offers a wide and diverse range of audio content, musical entertainment, cultural, educational, and professional content tailored to meet the dynamic needs of a global audience.
Availability:
The Manchester 62 2024/2025 home jersey by Joma is now available for purchase at our official store. Grab yours today and proudly display your Manchester62 pride!
Visit [www.manchester1962.com](http://www.manchester1962.com) to order your jersey now.
