Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.05 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The meal kit delivery services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.05 billion in 2023 to $26.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in the demand for healthy food, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials, the increased preference of consumers for online ordering, economic growth, and the increasing appeal of online grocery shopping.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

Growth Driver Of The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

The rising preference for healthy foods is expected to propel the growth of the meal kit delivery service market going forward. Healthy foods are those that provide essential nutrients to support overall health and well-being while also promoting optimal physical and mental functioning. The preference for healthy foods is increasing due to the growing wellness movement, the emphasis on preventative healthcare, and rising health consciousness. Meal kit delivery services promote consumers' preference for healthy foods by bridging the gap between convenience and health, making it easier for people to adopt and maintain healthier eating habits.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the meal kit delivery services market include HelloFresh SE, Plated, ButcherBox OpCo LLC, Home Chef Coop Private Limited, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Sun Basket, Gousto.

Major companies operating in the meal kit delivery services market are focused on developing innovative platforms, such as fleet delivery services, to strengthen their position in the market. Fleet delivery services refer to using a group of vehicles, typically owned or leased by a company, to transport goods, products, or services from one location to another.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat

2) By Meal Type: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian, Vegan

3) By Distribution: Store, Non-Store

4) By Application: Household, Office, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the meal kit delivery services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the meal kit delivery services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Definition

Meal kit delivery services are subscription-based businesses that deliver pre-portioned ingredients and recipes directly to customers' homes. These services aim to simplify meal preparation by providing all the necessary components and instructions to cook meals at home. Meal kit delivery services offer convenience, variety, and the opportunity to cook at home without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on meal kit delivery services market size, meal kit delivery services market drivers and trends, meal kit delivery services market major players, meal kit delivery services competitors' revenues, meal kit delivery services market positioning, and meal kit delivery services market growth across geographies. The meal kit delivery services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

