Secret Garden by Xi Yang Wins Silver in A' Culinary and Food Industry Awards
Xi Yang's Exceptional Chocolate Gift Design Recognized for Excellence in Culinary Art and Food IndustryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of culinary art design, has recently announced Xi Yang as a Silver winner for the outstanding work "Secret Garden" in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Xi Yang's chocolate gift creation within the competitive culinary art industry.
Xi Yang's award-winning "Secret Garden" design showcases the potential for chocolate gifts to transcend traditional romantic associations and appeal to a wider audience. By focusing on a dignified appearance with a black and gold color scheme, along with custom-designed ribbons, this design aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of chocolate enthusiasts seeking sophisticated and versatile gifting options suitable for various occasions and recipients.
The "Secret Garden" chocolate gift design stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative production techniques. The custom-designed gold-striped ribbon, created using an extra-long diameter printing roller to accommodate the specific pattern and spacing, exemplifies the level of craftsmanship and dedication invested in this unique creation. By pushing the boundaries of traditional chocolate gift design, Xi Yang's work sets a new standard for elegance and versatility in the culinary art industry.
This Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Xi Yang's commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of culinary art design. By earning this prestigious accolade, Xi Yang's "Secret Garden" has the potential to inspire future trends and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and creativity in the development of exceptional chocolate gift experiences that resonate with diverse audiences and elevate the art of culinary design.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159323
About Xi Yang
Yang Xi is the Chief Design Officer and co-founder of AMOVO Chocolate, a brand with a 17-year history and millions of fans in China. Committed to creating pure, natural chocolate with simple ingredients, AMOVO maintains traditional flavors and quality while adapting to modern health concepts. Led by Yang Xi, the product design team aims to integrate chocolate into daily life, extending its function from consumption to a spiritual realm, believing that each flavor can evoke specific memories and emotions.
About Amovo
AMOVO is a chocolate brand with a 17-year history, specializing in the production of high-quality gourmet chocolates. With a commitment to pure ingredients and traditional flavors, AMOVO has garnered a dedicated fan base in China, offering a range of products that cater to modern health concepts and diverse consumer preferences.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting strong emotional responses. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of ingredients, presentation excellence, creativity in plating, taste experience, texture complexity, aesthetic appeal, nutritional value consideration, sustainability in preparation, cultural relevance, fusion of flavors, originality in concept, use of color, balance of elements, sensory engagement, seasonal ingredient utilization, complexity in technique, consistency in execution, dietary requirement accommodation, and menu design innovation.
About A' Design Award
The A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts participants from various sectors of the culinary arts industry, including renowned chefs, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional culinary design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culinaryartsawards.com
