Discover the GC(Gold Coin) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GC(Gold Coin) on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the GC/USDT trading pair starting from 2024-08-15 08:00 (UTC).





About Gold Coin

Gold Coin is transforming blockchain and international logistics through staking. By integrating innovative staking mechanisms, Gold Coin redefines the landscape with a unique blend of secure, decentralized transactions and efficient logistics management. This approach ensures sustainable growth and substantial returns for its participants. As a managed coin, GC offers rewards through various events and surveys, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

The listing of Gold Coin on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for both the token and the broader community. It provides GC holders with a reliable platform to trade, enhancing liquidity and market visibility. Moreover, XT's innovative trading features and security measures ensure a seamless trading experience for all users.

"We are excited to list Gold Coin on XT Exchange. The integration of staking mechanisms in blockchain and logistics by Gold Coin is groundbreaking, and we are proud to support their vision. This listing not only enriches our Innovation Zone but also offers our users more diverse trading opportunities." - Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange.

Website: https://golden-currency.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc2308b29f95a819aeb51c4bc8f42a7fe3596b524

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M million registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

