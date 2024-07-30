Tolentino: take precautions when buying, consuming fish, shellfish from oil spill-affected areas

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino urged consumers to take extra precautions when buying and consuming fish and shellfish sourced from coastal areas affected by the oil spill from the motor tanker Terranova, which capsized off the waters of Limay, Bataan last July 25.

Tolentino issued the reminder on Tuesday during his visits to Barangay 31 in Caloocan City, and Barangay 123 in Tondo, Manila.

"As consumers, we should take extra precautions when buying or consuming fish or shellfish that may have come from coastal areas affected by the oil spill," Tolentino said.

"We need to clean these products thoroughly, or maybe avoid these at all for health and safety considerations," added the senator.

Duriing Tolentino's radio program 'Usapang Tol', Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo gave updates on efforts by the PCG and the shipping company to contain the oil spill and siphon off the remaining oil inside the tanker.

To recall, it was Tolentino who coordinated technical assistance from the Japanese government to help contain the MT Princess Empress oil spill in Oriental Mindoro last year.