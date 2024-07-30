Moutai 1935 by Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards
Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd's Moutai 1935 Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Award has announced Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd as a Gold winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work, Moutai 1935. This highly respected award recognizes the outstanding achievements of Moutai 1935 within the packaging industry, positioning it as a benchmark for innovation and design excellence. The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates the most remarkable and impactful designs in the field.
Moutai 1935's award-winning packaging design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By embracing the concept of inheriting the essence and bearing in mind the classic, this design aligns with the growing appreciation for cultural heritage and storytelling in packaging. The innovative use of traditional Chinese painting art and a distinctive color palette offers consumers a glimpse into Chinese liquor culture, setting a new standard for meaningful and engaging packaging design.
The packaging of Moutai 1935 stands out for its unique blend of artistic elegance and cultural significance. The relief patterns on the bottle, depicting ancient salt sellers buying and savoring liquor in Moutai town, unfold against a backdrop of Chinese red, creating a striking visual narrative. The embossed circular ripples on the bottle shoulder symbolize time, regional identity, and the diligence of Guizhou people, adding depth and meaning to the design. These distinctive features not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also effectively communicate the rich history and quality of the product.
This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. The award not only validates the exceptional craftsmanship and creativity behind Moutai 1935 but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring new ways to merge tradition with modernity, and creating packaging that resonates with consumers on a deeper level. This achievement sets the stage for future projects that will further elevate the brand's reputation and influence within the industry.
Moutai 1935 was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd led the project, with Chengdu Sanhui Longhe Advertising Design Co., Ltd contributing to the design process. Jing 'an Jia, serving as the General Manager and Design Director, provided strategic guidance, while Yi Huang played a crucial role as the Designer, translating the vision into reality.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=153916
About Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd
Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd is a renowned integrated service provider based in China, specializing in liquor packaging and brand design. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including product packaging design, product value endorsement, marketing strategy, advertising creative design, and new media operations. Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd enjoys a strong reputation and visibility within the industry, known for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results.
About Kweichow Moutai-Flavor Series Spirits Marketing Co., Ltd.
Kweichow Moutai-Flavor Series Spirits Marketing Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moutai Group, was established in 2014 with its headquarters in Renhuai City, Guizhou Province. The company is responsible for the marketing, promotion, and sales of the Moutai brand, including the positioning, planning, publicity, and promotion of Moutai, as well as trademark management, market research, and analysis. Over the years, Kweichow Moutai Sauce Wine Marketing Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading enterprise in the Chinese wine market, earning high visibility and a strong reputation for its excellence.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These award-winning designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an esteemed jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future generations, and contribute to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology in the packaging industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands from across the globe. The A' Design Award is committed to promoting superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a distinguished jury panel of experts evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most exceptional designs receive recognition. By showcasing these groundbreaking works on an international platform, the A' Packaging Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design and drives the cycle of innovation and advancement in the packaging industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-design-award.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here