Infinite Bloom by Kuo-Hsiang Kuo Wins Gold in A' Fine Art Design Awards

Kuo-Hsiang Kuo's stainless steel sculpture, Infinite Bloom, receives prestigious A' Fine Art Design Award in recognition of its exceptional design and symbolismCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Kuo-Hsiang Kuo's Infinite Bloom as the recipient of the Gold A' Fine Art Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and symbolic significance of the 10-meter-tall stainless steel sculpture, which stands as a testament to the company's thriving development and pursuit of excellence.
The A' Fine Art Design Award serves as a benchmark for innovation and excellence within the fine art industry. By recognizing works like Infinite Bloom, the award not only celebrates the achievements of the artist but also inspires future trends and advancements in the field. This recognition underscores the importance of innovative design in shaping the landscape of contemporary fine art.
Infinite Bloom stands out for its seamless integration of form and meaning. The sculpture's four flowing stainless steel arc-shaped units intertwine in a vertical space, creating a concise, smooth, and dynamic form that symbolizes the company's spirit of pragmatism and innovation. The polished surface reflects the colors of the sky and surrounding environment, while the rough mineral texture on the interior adds depth and visual interest.
The recognition of Infinite Bloom by the A' Fine Art Design Award is expected to inspire Kuo-Hsiang Kuo and Good Style Creative to continue pushing the boundaries of public art creation. By setting new standards for excellence in design, this achievement serves as a motivator for the team to explore innovative approaches and materials that enhance the emotional connection between people and their environment.
About Guangdong Victor Aluminum Co., Ltd
Victor has been focusing on precision processing and surface treatment of aluminum alloy for 20 years. It has been continuously innovating in the research and development and application of new aluminum alloy materials, precision processing technology, and surface treatment technology. In 2015, it established the "Guangdong Provincial Metal Materials (Victor) Engineering Technology Research Center", which was recognized as the "Guangdong Provincial Engineering Technology Research Center".
About Good Style Creative
Good Style is a company that specializes in creative product development, visual arts and public art. Founder Mr. Kuo is dedicated to public art creation, with works visible in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Belgium. Good Style Creative aims to integrate the interface of human life, landscape environment, and space with public art, creating works that bring people good mood and memory through different types of creation and design. They believe that creativity is the forerunner of progress, and that public art should contain both artistic connotation and rigorous craft spirit.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. Characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators, these designs push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, marking a design as a trendsetting, monumental invention that delivers unprecedented value and advances the boundaries of its field.
About A' Design Award
The A' Fine Art Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that welcomes entries from visionary fine art designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities. Organized annually since 2008, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity, gaining exposure, and being recognized for exceptional design capabilities. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects, the A' Design Award aims to advance society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate at https://fineartcompetition.net
