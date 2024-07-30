Psync Camera Genie S by Milian Lu and Duo Li Wins Gold in A' Security Awards
Innovative Security Camera Design Recognized for Excellence by International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of security products design, has announced Psync Camera Genie S by Milian Lu and Duo Li as the Gold winner in the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Psync Camera Genie S within the security industry.
The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award is significant not only for the winning entity but also for the industry and potential customers. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By recognizing innovative solutions like the Psync Camera Genie S, the award promotes the development of products that enhance security and meet the evolving needs of the market.
The Psync Camera Genie S stands out in the market with its unique combination of functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. Designed with a focus on geometric forms, the camera's directional and deformation abilities allow users to easily check its current working state. The all-new "Open Box" design offers a fascinating interactive experience, while the seamless integration of the smallest dual-axis camera to date and the 2K image quality set new standards in the industry.
Winning the Gold A' Design Award serves as motivation for the Psync team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancements in the field of security camera design, fostering the development of products that better serve users and the industry as a whole.
The Psync Camera Genie S was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Designer Duo Li, Creative Director Milian Lu, Product Director Yang Guo, R&D Director Ponder Pang, and Mechanical Engineer Huaizhong Xie. Their combined expertise and dedication contributed to the creation of this award-winning security camera.
About Milian Lu and Duo Li
Duo Li, born in Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, China, in 1988, grew up surrounded by auto parts due to his family's business. This early exposure to mechanical components had a profound influence on his future design career. Duo Li's diverse interests led him to pursue painting classes and later earn a degree in transportation industrial design from Liaoning University of Technology. His Volkswagen concept SUV design was recognized as an excellent graduation work in 2011. Milian Lu and Duo Li are both talented designers hailing from China.
About Psync Labs, Inc
Psync Labs, Inc. is a company dedicated to creating personalized experiences that transform the way people interact with technology. With a vision of a future where technology seamlessly integrates with the human experience, Psync Labs aims to revolutionize human connection through innovative technologies. The company's mission is to empower tomorrow with true AIoT - simple, transformative technology for a brand new way of living.
About Psync
Psync envisions a future where technology seamlessly integrates with the human experience, empowering individuals and fostering deep connections for a prosperous world. The company aims to revolutionize human connection through the power of innovative technologies, providing simple, transformative solutions for a brand new way of living. Psync's goal is to empower tomorrow with true AIoT, creating a future where technology enhances and enriches people's lives.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation in security design, user-friendly interface, durability, aesthetic appeal, advanced technology integration, and compliance with safety standards. The award serves as a mark of excellence, acknowledging designs that push boundaries, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the security industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the security industry. Open to visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential entities worldwide, the award provides a platform to showcase skill, gain exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the field. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products that benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the pursuit of creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://securityproductsaward.com
