Cable Glands Market Valuation USD 4.5 billion by 2032

Cable Glands Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Growth in automation sector and government initiatives supporting regional connectivity are the upcoming trends of Cable Glands Market in the world.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the cable glands market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

A cable gland also known as a cord grip, strain relief, cable connector or fitting is intended to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. Cable glands, also known as cable entries or cable connectors, are devices used to connect and secure cables entering or exiting an electrical enclosure, junction box, or equipment.

The Asia-Pacific cable glands market growing with the highest CAGR of 7.1% in 2023-2032.

The key players operating and profiled in the cable glands industry report include 3M, ABB Ltd., Amphenol corporation, Bartec group, CMP products limited, Cortem group, Eaton corporation PLC, Emerson Electric corporation, Hubbel incorporated and Jacob GmbH.

The major factors that favor market growth include an increase in government initiatives to improve connectivity within regions, growth in construction industry worldwide, and rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the surge in population.

Cable glands, also known as cable connectors or cable fittings, are devices used to securely attach and seal cables to equipment, enclosures, or surfaces while providing protection against environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and other contaminants which is expected to drive the cable glands market share.

They are commonly used in various industries including electrical, telecommunications, manufacturing, and construction.

The primary purpose of cable glands is to create a tight and secure connection between a cable and the equipment or enclosure it is being connected to.

Rise in the adoption of cable grands in oil and gas, mining is expected to boost the cable glands market growth in near future.

The future of cable glands looks promising as the product is expected to play a dominant role in the oil and gas and power sector.

Several developments have been undertaken by numerous government organizations to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, thereby increasing the demand for data transmission cables and accessories which boosts the cable glands market trends in forecast period.

New data centers have been set up worldwide owing to rapid growth of the IT sector which requires cables and cable glands in bulk quantities and expected to create global cable glands market opportunities.

This helps prevent the cable from being pulled or twisted, which can damage the cable itself or the connections within. In addition, cable glands help maintain the integrity of the enclosure or equipment by sealing out moisture, dust, and other potentially harmful substances.

Cable glands are available in various materials such as metal, plastic, or rubber, depending on the specific application and environmental conditions. Furthermore, Cable glands ensure safety by containing any potential electrical hazards which boosts the cable glands market size in the near future.

Cable glands consist of several components, including a gland body, a locknut or fixing nut, a sealing ring or gasket, and in some cases, additional accessories like a strain relief component.

Cable glands come in various sizes and types to accommodate different cable diameters, types of cables (such as armored cables or non-armored cables), and levels of protection required.

Proper selection of the appropriate cable gland for a given application is crucial to ensure the safety, functionality, and longevity of the connected equipment and cables.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into industrial and hazardous. The hazardous segment growing with the highest CAGR of 7.0% in forecast period.

By hazardous type, the market is further divided into increased safety, flameproof, EMC and others.

On the basis of end user, it is divided into oil & gas, mining, aerospace and defense, manufacturing & processing, chemicals and others. The oil and gas segment held the market share of more than 25% in 2022 in terms of revenue.

On the basis of cable type, it is classified into armored and unarmored. The armored segment held the market share above 70% in 2022 in terms of revenue

On the basis of material, it is classified into brass, stainless steel, plastic & nylon and others. The plastic /nylon segment growing with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in forecast period.

On the basis of sealing technique, it is classified into no seal, inner seal and outer seal. the brass segment held the market share above 50% in 2022 in terms of revenue

