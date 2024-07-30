Medical Lifting Sling Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Medical Lifting Sling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical lifting sling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in the elderly population, growing number of people with disabilities, Investments in healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development activities, and increased awareness and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical lifting sling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of home healthcare services, rise in chronic diseases, increasing adoption of government policies, increasing cases of obesity, and increasing cases of vehicular accidents.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Medical Lifting Sling Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15854&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Medical Lifting Sling Market

The increasing incidences of musculoskeletal conditions are anticipated to drive the growth of the medical lifting slings market going forward. Musculoskeletal disorders refer to injuries or disorders that affect the human body's movement or musculoskeletal system. The increasing incidences of musculoskeletal conditions are due to factors such as lack of exercise, an increasing aging population, poor nutrition, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. Medical lifting slings help in managing and preventing musculoskeletal disorders by reducing physical strain on caregivers, enhancing patient mobility and safety, promoting rehabilitation, and supporting patient independence.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-lifting-sling-global-market-report

Medical Lifting Sling Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical lifting sling market include Medline Industries LP, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., DJO Global Inc., Arjo AB, Sunrise Medical Inc., Savaria Corporation.

Major companies operating in the medical lifting slings market are developing patient lift solutions to enhance safety and comfort, improve efficiency in patient transfers, reduce caregiver physical strain, and support the rehabilitation and independence of patients with mobility issues. Patient lift solutions are mechanical devices and systems designed to safely lift, transfer, and reposition patients with limited mobility, using slings or harnesses to support them during movement.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Segments:

1) By Product: Nylon Slings, Padded Slings, Mesh Slings, Canvas Slings, Other Slings

2) By Application: Bariatric Slings, Hammock Slings, Seating Slings, Standing Slings, Toileting Slings., Transfer Slings, Universal Slings, Other Slings

3) By End Use: Hospital, Homecare, Elderly Care, Other Healthcare Settings

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the medical lifting sling market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical lifting sling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Definition

A medical lifting sling is a device used in healthcare settings to assist in the safe lifting, transferring, and repositioning of patients with limited mobility. These slings are made from durable, washable fabrics and are designed to support the patient's body securely while being lifted by a mechanical hoist or lift. Medical lifting slings help reduce the risk of injury to both patients and caregivers, and they are commonly used in hospitals, nursing homes, and home care environments.

Medical Lifting Sling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Lifting Sling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical lifting sling market size, medical lifting sling market drivers and trends, medical lifting sling market major players, medical lifting sling competitors' revenues, medical lifting sling market positioning, and medical lifting sling market growth across geographies. The medical lifting sling market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robots-global-market-report

Medical Styrenic Block Copolymer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-styrenic-block-copolymer-global-market-report

Medical Tricorder Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tricorder-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293