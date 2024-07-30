Medical Isotopes Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Medical Isotopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical isotopes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.31 billion in 2023 to $6.80 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, advancements in cancer treatment, demand for diagnostic imaging, and advancements in nuclear medicine

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical isotopes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to public health initiatives, partnerships and collaborations, investment in infrastructure, a shift towards personalized medicine, a growing geriatric population, regulatory changes, and standards.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Medical Isotopes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15853&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Medical Isotopes Market

The rising cancer and heart disease rates are expected to propel the growth of the medical isotope market going forward. Cancer and heart disease rates refer to the frequency of new cases and prevalence of these diseases within a population over a specified period, providing insights into public health trends and the effectiveness of preventive measures. The increasing prevalence of cancer and heart disease correlates with the widespread sedentary lifestyle encouraged by modern technology and desk-bound occupations, resulting in reduced levels of physical activity. Medical isotopes are used to diagnose and treat cancer and heart disease through imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scans and therapies such as radiation therapy and radioactive stents.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-isotopes-global-market-report

Medical Isotopes Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical isotopes market include Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare, Urenco Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Major companies operating in the medical isotope market are focusing on developing new stable isotopes using advanced techniques such as centrifuge technology to meet the growing demand for medical isotopes and gain a competitive edge in the market. Centrifuge technology is a method used to separate and enrich stable isotopes of various elements.

Medical Isotopes Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Stable Isotopes, Radio Isotopes

2) By Production Method: Neutron Activation, Cyclotron, Nuclear Reactor, Other Production Method

3) By Application: Nuclear Therapy, Equipment Radioactive Source, Diagnosis

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical isotopes market in 2023. The regions covered in the medical isotopes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Isotopes Market Definition

Medical isotopes are radioisotopes used in medicine that emit positrons or gamma rays for diagnostic purposes. These isotopes help visualize and target specific tissues or abnormalities within the body such as to evaluate heart function, assess blood flow to the heart muscle, and diagnose coronary artery disease.

Medical Isotopes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Isotopes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical isotopes market size, medical isotopes market drivers and trends, medical isotopes market major players, medical isotopes competitors' revenues, medical isotopes market positioning, and medical isotopes market growth across geographies. The medical isotopes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-cleaning-global-market-report

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-disinfectant-wipes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

