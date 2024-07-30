Multiomics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Multiomics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Multiomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The multiomics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiomics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.78 billion in 2023 to $3.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to Increased biomedical research, increased government and private funding, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and enhanced computational tools and software for data analysis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The multiomics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, expansion of clinical applications, growing biopharmaceutical industry, emergence of integrated multiomics platforms, and increasing use in agricultural and environmental research.

Growth Driver Of The Multiomics Market

The rising demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the multiomics market going forward. Personalized medicine refers to a medical approach that customizes healthcare decisions and treatments to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. This personalized medicine approach is rising due to technological advancements, increasing demand for targeted therapies, and global healthcare improvements. Multiomics helps personalized medicine by providing a detailed understanding of an individual's genetic, molecular, and metabolic profile, enabling healthcare providers to tailor treatments based on the specific characteristics of each patient.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the multiomics market include Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the multiomics market are developing advanced single-cell multiomics platforms to enable scientists to run large-scale studies without sacrificing sample integrity. Single-cell multiomics platforms integrate various omics with artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing users to seamlessly analyze and interpret complex biological data through sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques.

Segments:

1) By Type: Single-Cell Multiomics, Bulk Multiomics

2) By Platform: Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Integrated Omics Platforms

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Personalized Medicine, AgriGenomics, Other Applications

4) By End User: Academics And Research Organization, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Clinical research Organization, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the multiomics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multiomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Multiomics Market Definition

Multiomics refers to the integration and analysis of multiple omics data types, such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenomics to provide a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems. This technique improves understanding of complex diseases, biomarker identification, and precision medicine.

Multiomics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Multiomics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multiomics market size, multiomics market drivers and trends, multiomics market major players, multiomics competitors' revenues, multiomics market positioning, and multiomics market growth across geographies. The multiomics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

