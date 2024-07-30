Toshiba Sales & Services Unveils State-of-the-Art Showroom Facelift, Announces Beyond Details Buy & Win Campaign

L-R: Edmund Chu, Head of Sales; Desmond Chong, GM; Hee Kok Thai, Senior Marketing Manager; and Wouter Wu, Chain Store and Mass Merchandiser Head of Toshiba Sales and Services L-R: Desmond Chong, GM; Edmund Chu, Head of Sales; Wouter Wu, Chain Store and Mass Merchandiser Head; and Hee Kok Thai, Senior Marketing Manager of Toshiba Sales and Services

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd. (“TSS”) is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Beyond Details Buy & Win Campaign, coinciding with the grand unveiling of its newly renovated showroom. With an investment of RM500,000, the showroom facelift showcases TSS’ dedication to providing an elevated customer experience with state-of-the-art facilities.

At the event, Toshiba announced its latest campaign, Beyond Details Buy & Win from 1 August 2024 to 15 January 2025, where winners stand a chance to walk away with a Lexus ES250 Premium worth RM350,000 simply by purchasing Toshiba products.

Mr. Desmond Chong, General Manager of TSS said, “Our Beyond Details Buy & Win Campaign is a thrilling opportunity for us to give back to our incredible customers who have stood by us over the years. We are ecstatic to offer them the chance to win fabulous prizes as a gesture of our heartfelt appreciation. We value their loyalty and support, and this campaign is our way of showing our gratitude”.

“The RM500,000 investment in our showroom facelift is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the customer experience in Malaysia. We want our customers to feel the premium quality of Toshiba from the moment they step into our showroom”, Mr Chong added.

The newly revamped showroom now boasts Toshiba’s latest innovations, currently showcasing JAPANDi Style innovative slot-in refrigerators; washing machines; dishwashers; water heaters; and small home appliances including ovens, toaster ovens, rice cookers, and kettles.

“TSS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the best experience for its consumers. We will continue to work tirelessly towards innovation and excellence, ensuring that our products and services exceed customer expectations and set new industry standards,” Chong said.

On the same day, TSS also launches Sama-Sama Gemilang Campaign which runs from 1 August 2024 to 30 September 2024. During this campaign, consumers who purchase selected items that range from fridge, washer, dryer, or dishwasher, can qualify for an RM1 Purchase with Purchase (PWP) offer on an Electrical Toaster or Blender.

Additionally, TSS recently concluded its Sama-Sama Raya, Sama-Sama Gembira Campaign where a 999.9 fine gold bar valued at RM10,000 was presented to one grand prize winner and a 999.9 fine gold bar valued at RM1,000 to 10 lucky winners.