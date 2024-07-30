Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market size is expected to see exponential growth to $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.55 billion in 2023 to $0.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness for the prevention of blindness, increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, increased patient awareness surrounding advanced corrective vision treatments, rise in awareness surrounding advanced corrective vision treatments, increased government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of eye disorders like glaucoma, rise in geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure, growing need for safer and more efficient treatment.v

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15863&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of eye disorders is expected to propel the growth of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices going forward. Eye disorders encompass a wide range of conditions that affect the eyes and vision. The prevalence of eye disorders is increasing due to lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and aging populations. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices are innovative tools utilized in managing various eye diseases, primarily focusing on reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) to prevent or control glaucoma progression.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-migs-devices-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Major companies operating in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market are focused on developing innovative products, such as stent injectable systems, to address unmet needs in glaucoma management and improve patient outcomes. A stent injectable system is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device that delivers and implants a small stent into the body through an injection-like procedure, often using a specialized delivery mechanism that is commonly used in minimally invasive surgeries to treat conditions such as blocked or narrowed blood vessels.

Segments:

1) By Product: Valves, Glaucoma Drainage Implant, Glaucoma Tube Shunts, Stents, Other Products

2) By Surgery: Glaucoma In Conjunction With Cataract, Stand Alone Glaucoma

3) By Target: Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, Other Targets

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales

5) By End User: Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Definition

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices are medical instruments designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma through less invasive surgical techniques compared to traditional glaucoma surgeries. These devices aim to reduce the risk of complications, shorten recovery time, and improve patient outcomes by offering a safer and less invasive option for patients needing surgical intervention to manage their condition.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market size, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market drivers and trends, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market major players, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices competitors' revenues, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market positioning, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market growth across geographies. The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimally-invasive-vertebral-compression-fracture-treatment-global-market-report

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-global-market-report

Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-brain-trauma-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293