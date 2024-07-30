Profacgen Updated Its Protein Structure Modeling Service Recently
Profacgen is pleased to announce significant updates to its protein structure modeling service.SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profacgen, a leading provider of bioinformatics and computational biology services, is pleased to announce significant updates to its protein structure modeling service. The company has expanded and refined its capabilities to better support researchers in academia and industry who rely on accurate protein structure prediction to advance their work.
Protein structure modeling is a critical component of modern drug discovery and development. While experimental methods like X-ray crystallography and NMR spectroscopy provide high-resolution structures, these techniques can be time-consuming and challenging, particularly for difficult-to-express targets like membrane proteins. Computational modeling offers a powerful alternative, allowing researchers to generate reliable structural models to guide their research.
Profacgen's updated service leverages state-of-the-art homology modeling, also known as comparative modeling, which is currently the most accurate method for protein structure prediction. The company's team of expert modelers uses advanced algorithms and manually curated alignments to build high-quality models based on the target protein's sequence and related template structures.
Now the company provides a wide range of modeling services for various kinds of proteins:
Homology Modeling
Membrane Protein Modeling
Antibody Modeling
Fusion Protein Modeling
Post-translational Modification
Fold Recognition
Service Features
Reliable annotation of transmembrane regions composed of a-helices or b-barrels
High quality 3D Fv, Fab or full antibody model
Curated antibody databases obtained from the PDB
Prediction of multi-oligomeric proteins
1D-3D profiles for similarity comparison
Accurate models for the simulation of modified residues
...
All models generated by Profacgen undergo rigorous quality assessment to ensure they are suitable for downstream applications like molecular docking, molecular dynamics simulations, and structure-based drug design. The company offers flexible pricing and turnaround times to accommodate both large-scale genomics projects and focused studies on individual proteins.
"We are committed to providing our clients with the most accurate protein models possible to support their research goals," said Crystal, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen. "Our updated service reflects the latest advances in modeling methodologies and our team's extensive expertise in working with diverse protein families."
Researchers interested in learning more about Profacgen's updated protein structure modeling service, please visit https://www.profacgen.com/Protein-Structure-Modeling.htm.
Ellen Burns
Profacgen
email us here