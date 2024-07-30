Global Pet Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pet Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet herbal supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.99 billion in 2023 to $1.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of pet health, humanization of pets, veterinary recommendations, regulatory support, and consumer preferences for natural products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pet herbal supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in pet ownership, the aging pet population, e-commerce expansion, personalized nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Herbal Supplements Market

The rising pet expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the pet herbal supplements market going forward. Pet expenditure refers to costs related to pet food, supplies and medicines, veterinarian care, live animal purchases, and other services. The increase in pet expenditure is driven by the humanization of pets, leading to higher spending on premium products and services and advancements in pet healthcare requiring more costly treatments. The rise in pet expenditure is boosting the pet herbal supplements market as owners increasingly seek natural, high-quality health products to ensure their pets' well-being and longevity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pet herbal supplements market include Merck & Co. Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc.

Major companies operating in the pet herbal supplements market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as canine supplements, to serve customers better and gain a competitive edge in the market. A canine supplement is an over-the-counter or prescribed product that provides additional vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, and herbs to address various health issues in dogs, such as skin disorders, joint problems, and overall well-being.

Segments:

1) By Product: Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Multivitamins And Minerals, Cannabidiol Oil (CBD), Proteins And Peptides, Other Products

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets And Capsules, Gummies And Chewable, Powders, Liquids, Other Dosage Forms

3) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Horses, Other Animals

4) By Application: Digestive Support, Immunity Support, Skin And Coat, Calming Or Stress Or Anxiety, Joint Health Support, Kidney Health, Liver Health, Respiratory Health, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pet herbal supplements market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pet herbal supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pet Herbal Supplements Market Definition

Pet herbal supplements are natural dietary products for pets, such as dogs, cats, or horses, to support their health and well-being. These supplements typically contain a combination of herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients chosen for their potential benefits in promoting pet health.

Pet Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet herbal supplements market size, pet herbal supplements market drivers and trends, pet herbal supplements market major players, pet herbal supplements competitors' revenues, pet herbal supplements market positioning, and pet herbal supplements market growth across geographies. The pet herbal supplements market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

