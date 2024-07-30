Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peripheral Nerve Injuries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripheral nerve injuries market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.49 billion in 2023 to $3.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased age-related disorders, such as osteoporosis and arthritis., increased prevalence in areas such as aesthetics, orthopedics, trauma, cardiology, and geriatric care, increased prevalence of traumatic nerve injuries, increased adoption of surgical interventions for precise and direct repair of damaged nerves, increased age more susceptible to peripheral nerve injuries like neuropathy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peripheral nerve injuries market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence trauma, accidents, sports injuries, increasing chronic conditions like diabetes, increasing aging population, increasing patient compliance, and improving quality of life, rising prevalence of peripheral nerve injuries (PNI) globally.

Growth Driver Of The Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market

The increasing incidence of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral nerve injuries market going forward. The increasing incidence of accidents can be attributed to a combination of factors, including changes in urbanization which lead to higher traffic volumes, lifestyle, environmental conditions, and distracted behaviors. Peripheral nerve injuries often necessitate comprehensive treatment strategies to mitigate their impact and facilitate recovery. Investigational treatments such as stem cell therapy, growth factor administration, or gene therapy may hold promise for enhancing nerve regeneration and functional recovery for patients injured due to accidents.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peripheral nerve injuries market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Bioventus LLC.

Major companies operating in the peripheral nerve injuries market are investing in nerve injury therapeutic research and development, aiming to enhance nerve regeneration, improve functional outcomes, and address unmet medical needs for patients affected by such injuries. Company investments drive progress and innovation in the peripheral nerve injuries market, leading to the development of advanced therapies, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced quality of life for individuals affected by nerve injuries.

Segments:

1) By Product: Nerve Conduit, Nerve Protector, Nerve Connector, Nerve Wraps

2) By Injury: Traumatic Injuries, Compression Injuries, Surgical Injuries

3) By Surgery: Direct Nerve Repair, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy

4) By Application: Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the peripheral nerve injuries market in 2023. The regions covered in the peripheral nerve injuries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Definition

Peripheral nerve injury refers to any damage or dysfunction that affects the peripheral nerves, which are the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. These nerves are responsible for transmitting signals between the central nervous system (CNS) and the rest of the body, enabling sensation, movement, and motor coordination.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peripheral nerve injuries market size, peripheral nerve injuries market drivers and trends, peripheral nerve injuries market major players, peripheral nerve injuries competitors' revenues, peripheral nerve injuries market positioning, and peripheral nerve injuries market growth across geographies. The peripheral nerve injuries market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies.

