Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ophthalmic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.67 billion in 2023 to $9.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing prevalence of eye disorders, demographic shifts towards an older population, increased healthcare expenditure, stringent regulations governing the packaging and labeling of ophthalmic products, and market expansion initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ophthalmic packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of contact lenses and other vision correction devices, increasing adoption of specialty drugs, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing consumer awareness regarding eye health, and a growing number of eye healthcare hospitals and clinics.

Growth Driver Of The Ophthalmic Packaging Market

The increasing number of eye disorder cases is expected to propel the growth of the ophthalmic packaging market going forward. Eye disorders refer to medical conditions that affect the normal functioning of the eye, leading to impaired vision or other visual abnormalities. The increase in eye disorders can be attributed to aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and increased screen time. Ophthalmic packaging ensures the safe and sterile delivery of medications and medical devices used to treat eye disorders, safeguarding patient health and well-being while controlling contamination risks and ensuring accurate dosing during treatment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ophthalmic packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Corning Incorporated, ZEISS Group, Eurofins Scientific, Huhtamaki Group, AptarGroup Inc., Recipharm Ab.

Major companies operating in the ophthalmic packaging market are focused on forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic partnerships enable companies in the ophthalmic packaging market to leverage synergies, access new opportunities, mitigate risks, and enhance their competitive position in the industry.

Segments:

1) By Dose: Multi-Dose, Single Dose

2) By Material: Glass, Plastic, Other Material

3) By End-Use: Over the Counter (OTC), Prescription

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmic packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ophthalmic packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Definition

Ophthalmic packaging refers to the specialized packaging materials and containers used for storing, transporting, and protecting ophthalmic products such as eye drops, ointments, contact lenses, and surgical instruments. These packaging solutions are designed with specific considerations to ensure the safety, sterility, and integrity of the ophthalmic products they contain and provide user convenience and compliance.

Ophthalmic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ophthalmic packaging market size, ophthalmic packaging market drivers and trends, ophthalmic packaging market major players, ophthalmic packaging competitors' revenues, ophthalmic packaging market positioning, and ophthalmic packaging market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

