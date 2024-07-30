Oxycodone Drugs Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Oxycodone Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Oxycodone Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oxycodone drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.25 billion in 2023 to $5.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aggressive marketing campaign for oxycontin, the drug was marketed for chronic non-malignant pain and cancer, the number of oxycontin prescriptions for non-cancer-related pain increased the demand for these drugs and after the second world war, synthetic opiates like oxycodone began to enter the market in greater numbers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oxycodone drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic pain, rising number of surgical procedures, ongoing development in the products pipeline is expected to boost the growth, advancements in drug delivery systems and a rising aging population worldwide experiencing a higher incidence of chronic pain.

Growth Driver Of The Oxycodone Drugs Market

The high burden of orthopedic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the oxycodone drug market going forward. Orthopedic disorders refer to a range of musculoskeletal conditions, including bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles, leading to pain, impaired mobility, and functional limitations. The rising incidence of orthopedic disorders is due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, sports injuries, and occupational hazards. Oxycodone drugs are utilized in orthopedic disorders to alleviate acute and chronic pain resulting from conditions such as fractures, joint injuries, or post-surgical discomfort, providing effective relief by acting on the central nervous system's pain receptors.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oxycodone drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited.

Major companies operating in the oxycodone drug market are focusing their efforts on developing innovative drugs, such as oxycodone immediate-release (IR) tablets, to reduce drug abuse via injection and the intranasal route. Oxycodone immediate-release (IR) tablets are a formulation of the opioid analgesic medication oxycodone that is designed to provide rapid pain relief.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Short Acting Oxycodone, Long Acting Oxycodone

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Capsules, Injections

3) By Indication: Neuropathic Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Cancer Pain, Post Operative Pain, Other Indications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the oxycodone drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oxycodone drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Oxycodone Drugs Market Definition

Oxycodone drug is a potent opioid analgesic medication used primarily for the management of moderate to severe pain. It belongs to the class of drugs known as opioid agonists, which act on specific receptors in the brain and spinal cord to alter the perception of pain. Oxycodone drug is an effective pain management option when used appropriately and under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

Oxycodone Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oxycodone Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oxycodone drugs market size, oxycodone drugs market drivers and trends, oxycodone drugs market major players, oxycodone drugs competitors' revenues, oxycodone drugs market positioning, and oxycodone drugs market growth across geographies. The oxycodone drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

