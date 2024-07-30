Global Primary Health Care Service Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Primary Health Care Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Primary Health Care Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary health care service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $407.38 billion in 2023 to $430.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of managed care, epidemiological transition, healthcare reform initiatives, and the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) model.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The primary health care service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $540.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health education and awareness, patient preferences and expectations, collaboration and integration, healthcare expenditure and funding, and quality of care metrics.

Growth Driver Of The Primary Health Care Service Market

The rising emphasis on preventive care is expected to propel the growth of the primary health care service market going forward. Preventive care encompasses healthcare services and interventions aimed at preventing disease, detecting health conditions early, and promoting overall health and well-being. The increasing focus on preventive care within primary health care services indicates a deliberate move towards proactive management of healthcare to lower healthcare expenses and enhance long-term health results. Investing in preventive care within primary health care services is essential for reducing healthcare costs, improving health outcomes, and promoting long-term sustainability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the primary health care service market include UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health Corporation, Centene Corporation, Kaiser Permanente, Humana Inc., HCA Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the primary health care service market are focusing on developing digital telehealth platforms, such as virtual care solutions, to enhance patient access, improve care coordination, and streamline healthcare delivery. A virtual care solution refers to a healthcare service that offers primary care consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and management remotely, typically through digital platforms such as video calls, chat interfaces, or phone calls.

Segments:

1) By Service: Injury, Preventive Care, Chronic Conditions, Acute Conditions, Pre Or Post-Surgery

2) By Mode Of Consultation: Virtual, Physical

3) By Age Group: Infants, Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics

4) By Provider: Hospitals, Clinics, Outpatient Department, Other Providers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the primary health care service market in 2023. The regions covered in the primary health care service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Primary Health Care Service Market Definition

Primary health care service refers to essential health care services that are accessible to individuals and communities and provided by healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, and allied health workers. These services focus on prevention, early detection, treatment, and management of common health problems, aiming to address the majority of a person's health needs throughout their life.

Primary Health Care Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Primary Health Care Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on primary health care service market size, primary health care service market drivers and trends, primary health care service market major players, primary health care service competitors' revenues, primary health care service market positioning, and primary health care service market growth across geographies. The primary health care service market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

