ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson appeared on the July 26 episode of Arkansas PBS’ “Arkansas Week” with host Dawn Scott to discuss Arkansas’s maternal mortality crisis and ongoing efforts to analyze and address the issue.
Maternal and infant health in Arkansas has been a major focus of ACHI’s analytic efforts over the past two years. See more on our topic page.
You just read:
ACHI President Discusses Maternal Health on ‘Arkansas Week’
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.