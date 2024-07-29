Submit Release
ACHI President Discusses Maternal Health on ‘Arkansas Week’

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson appeared on the July 26 episode of Arkansas PBS’ “Arkansas Week” with host Dawn Scott to discuss Arkansas’s maternal mortality crisis and ongoing efforts to analyze and address the issue.

Maternal and infant health in Arkansas has been a major focus of ACHI’s analytic efforts over the past two years. See more on our topic page.

