Potential Of Hydrogen (pH) Meters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased environmental regulations, increased demand in agriculture, rise in awareness about water quality, increased industrialization, rise in food safety standards, growth in healthcare diagnostics, and growth in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand in the biotechnology industries, growing environmental monitoring initiatives, expanding applications in food and beverage industries, expanding research and development activities, and growing water and wastewater treatment initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Potential Of Hydrogen (pH) Meters Market

The increasing incidence of waterborne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pH meters market going forward. Waterborne diseases are illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms or pollutants in water due to poor sanitation or contamination. Waterborne diseases are on the rise due to factors such as insufficient sanitation, water pollution, and climate change-induced weather extremes. Regular pH monitoring (6.5-8.5) with pH meters promises clean drinking water and protects against waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. In wastewater treatment, pH meters are critical for maximizing disinfection and decreasing disease spread.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Mettler Toledo, Beckman Coulter Inc.

Major companies operating in the pH meters market are focused on developing an advanced series of wireless pH testers to provide accurate pH measurements wirelessly for various applications. Wireless pH testers are innovative devices that enable users to conduct laboratory-grade pH measurements via compatible smart devices using the App.

Segments:

1) By Type: Portable pH Meter, Benchtop pH Meter, Continuous pH Meter

2) By Application: Water And Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Environmental Research And Pollution Control, Food Science, Educational Laboratories

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical And Petroleum Industry, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Government Bodies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pH meters market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Potential Of Hydrogen (pH) Meters Market Definition

A pH meter is an electronic device used to measure the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. It determines the pH level, which indicates the hydrogen ion concentration in the solution. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, where a pH of 7 is neutral, below 7 is acidic, and above 7 is alkaline (basic). The device typically consists of a pH probe (electrode) and a digital readout or analog meter. The primary purpose of a pH meter is to provide accurate and precise measurements of pH levels in various solutions.

Potential Of Hydrogen (pH) Meters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Potential Of Hydrogen (pH) Meters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market size, potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market drivers and trends, potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market major players, potential of hydrogen (pH) meters competitors' revenues, potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market positioning, and potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market growth across geographies. The potential of hydrogen (pH) meters market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

