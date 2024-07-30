PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 Sen. Robin Seeks Probe into Government Plans for Displaced POGO Workers The government must make public its plans to help an estimated 40,000 Filipino workers who will be displaced by the closure of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this as he filed Senate Resolution 1091, directing the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to hold an inquiry on the matter. "Considering the thousands of Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the impending closure of POGO operations in the country, the public has the right to be informed of the planned actions and the programs to be implemented by the government to address this issue," he said in his resolution filed Monday evening. Padilla chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 22, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. made a pronouncement to ban POGOs, and ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to wind down their operations by the end of this year. The President also ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to work with the country's economic managers to recommend alternative jobs for Filipinos who will be displaced by the POGO ban. "According to PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco, there are some 31,000 direct POGO employees and more than 9,000 workers in special business process outsourcing who will be displaced by the closure of POGOS," Padilla noted. Padilla pointed out that while POGOs have brought financial gains and employment, law enforcers reported that POGOs are behind illicit activities, including but not limited to financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, and even murder. He added the Philippine National Police (PNP) has received multiple complaints for kidnapping for ransom and torture incidents of Chinese POGO workers, by their fellow citizens. Sen. Robin, Nais Malaman ang Plano ng Pamahalaan Para sa mga Pilipinong Apektado ng POGO Ban Dapat ipaliwanag ng pamahalaan sa publiko ang mga plano nito para tulungan ang tinatayang 40,000 manggagawang Pilipino na maaapektuhan ng pagsara ng mga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na naghain ng Senate Resolution 1091, kung saan ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan ang magsasagawa ng imbestigasyon. "Considering the thousands of Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the impending closure of POGO operations in the country, the public has the right to be informed of the planned actions and the programs to be implemented by the government to address this issue," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon na ihinain niya Lunes ng gabi. Sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noong Hulyo 22, inutos ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. ang pagbawal sa mga POGO, at inatasan ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) na isara ang mga ito bago matapos ang taon. Inatasan din ng Pangulo ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) para makipagtulungan sa mga economic manager ng bansa para magrekomenda ng alternatibong trabaho para sa mga maaapektuhang manggagawa. "According to PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco, there are some 31,000 direct POGO employees and more than 9,000 workers in special business process outsourcing who will be displaced by the closure of POGOS," ani Padilla. Ipinunto ni Padilla na bagama't nagdala ng kita at trabaho ang mga POGO, naiugnay din ang POGO sa mga iligal na aktibidad kabilang ang financial scamming, money laundering, prostitusyon, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, at pagpaslang. Dagdag niya, mismong Philippine National Police (PNP) ang nakatanggap ng reklamo tungkol sa kidnapping for ransom at torture ng mga Tsino na POGO workers sa kapwa nilang Tsino.