RadGreen Gains Momentum as a Leading Provider of Indoor Environmental and Air Quality Management Solutions
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadGreen, a distinguished provider of indoor environmental and air quality management solutions, is experiencing rapid growth, as real estate companies prioritize compliance with rigorous environmental standards such as LEED, BREEAM, SmartScore, WELL, and set ESG goals. The company has recently secured major contracts with marquee customers including IBM, McKinsey, Skanska, Solaredge, LXP Industrial Trust, UMTB, and ISB, highlighting its leadership in enhancing indoor environments while meeting sustainability goals.
RadGreen specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions, designed to optimize indoor air quality and environmental performance across real estate portfolios. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative strategies, RadGreen empowers property developers and managers to achieve and maintain certifications that demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship and occupant well-being. As well as gaining tenant satisfaction and operational efficiency, all driving higher asset value.
"We are thrilled to partner with industry leaders who share our vision of creating healthier and more sustainable indoor environments," said Sigalit Mutzafi Co-founder and CEO of RadGreen. "Our collaboration with esteemed organizations like IBM and Skanska underscores the increasing importance of indoor environmental quality in the built environment. RadGreen is dedicated to supporting our clients in achieving their sustainability objectives while fostering superior indoor air quality and occupant comfort."
RadGreen's solutions encompass a wide range of capabilities including air quality monitoring, ventilation optimization, condensation and mold prevention, moisture management, and pollutant source control. These initiatives not only ensure compliance with regulatory standards but also contribute to enhanced tenant satisfaction, improved employee productivity, and reduced operational costs for building owners and managers.
As the demand for healthy and sustainable buildings continues to grow, RadGreen remains committed to innovation and excellence in indoor environmental quality management. The company's proactive approach and proven track record in delivering measurable results have positioned it as a trusted partner for real estate companies seeking to differentiate their properties in the market.
For more information about RadGreen and its indoor environmental and air quality management solutions, please visit www.radgreen.com
About RadGreen - RadGreen is a leading provider of indoor environmental and air quality management solutions, specializing in helping real estate companies achieve LEED, BREEAM, SmartScore, and WELL certifications and ESG+R goals. With a focus on sustainability and occupant health, RadGreen collaborates with property developers and managers to optimize indoor environments and ensure compliance with environmental standards.
Melroy Coelho, Chief Marketing Officer
MCMK
+ 1-647-993-4353
melroy.coelho@mcmk.io