Leading Executive Brings 30+ Years of Leadership to EXtrance as Chief Operating Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- EXtrance announces that John Dinusson, a seasoned executive leader in the medical device industry, known for his extraordinary accomplishments in fundraising, strategic planning, business development, and commercialization, has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. His continued commitment to driving growth, revenue, operational performance, and profitability through innovative strategies and successful product launches plays a critical role to the growth of EXtrance.
“We are pleased to announce that John has become a part of our team,” said William Lively, CEO of EXtrance. “His extensive experience, ethical leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation have been instrumental in driving our mission forward. John’s contributions continue to make a significant impact on the medical device industry and the lives of countless patients.”
John has guided early-stage medical device companies from inception to high-growth organizations, successfully raising $6.5M in equity financing for OrthoCor Medical. As the founder, CEO, and president of OrthoCor Medical, he led the development of drug-free, non-invasive medical technology using pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology to help patients manage pain and regain physical function.
Under his leadership, OrthoCor secured four FDA clearances and launched nine next-generation products, contributing to exceptional year-over-year revenue growth. John led OrthoCor Medical to a successful acquisition.
“I am dedicated to delivering exceptional results and fostering a collaborative environment that promotes the development of next-generation leaders,” said John Dinusson, an entrepreneurial executive with extensive experience in business development, sales, investment banking, and venture capital within the medical and IT industries. “My passion lies in improving lives through innovation and strong ethical leadership.”
His tenure at Blumberg Capital saw him performing due diligence on investment opportunities in networking, enterprise software, wireless infrastructure, security, and storage, specializing in leading Seed and Series A rounds in syndication with angels, venture capital firms, and strategic investors. John’s extensive experience includes roles on various Boards of Directors, both as a member and chair, where he has been recognized for his technology innovation.
In addition to his professional achievements, John served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota, teaching graduate classes in the School of Engineering and the Medical Device Innovation Program. His commitment to education and mentorship extends beyond the classroom, reflecting his dedication to developing future industry leaders.
Outside of his professional career, John has a diverse background, having studied abroad in Nepal, Tibet, and India. He also co-produced an internationally televised Tibetan Freedom Concert that raised over $1M and served in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Page School during his junior year of high school.
More about EXtrance:
EXtrance stands as an exclusive platform for high-cap funds and institutions, leveraging advanced AI and ML technologies to transform raw data into actionable insights without manipulation. Seamlessly integrating with property-level systems, EXtrance delivers bespoke, real-time analysis and unlimited KPIs, facilitating swift, informed decisions across all levels of fund management. The platform’s automated workflows cover drill downs, roll ups, capital calls, and distributions, thereby boosting ROI and enhancing visibility and LP satisfaction. As an EXtrance partner, firms gain access to unparalleled potential, including a unique institutional and private marketplace, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data and dominate the competitive fund management landscape.
Conrad Magalis, Chief Marketing Officer
“We are pleased to announce that John has become a part of our team,” said William Lively, CEO of EXtrance. “His extensive experience, ethical leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation have been instrumental in driving our mission forward. John’s contributions continue to make a significant impact on the medical device industry and the lives of countless patients.”
John has guided early-stage medical device companies from inception to high-growth organizations, successfully raising $6.5M in equity financing for OrthoCor Medical. As the founder, CEO, and president of OrthoCor Medical, he led the development of drug-free, non-invasive medical technology using pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology to help patients manage pain and regain physical function.
Under his leadership, OrthoCor secured four FDA clearances and launched nine next-generation products, contributing to exceptional year-over-year revenue growth. John led OrthoCor Medical to a successful acquisition.
“I am dedicated to delivering exceptional results and fostering a collaborative environment that promotes the development of next-generation leaders,” said John Dinusson, an entrepreneurial executive with extensive experience in business development, sales, investment banking, and venture capital within the medical and IT industries. “My passion lies in improving lives through innovation and strong ethical leadership.”
His tenure at Blumberg Capital saw him performing due diligence on investment opportunities in networking, enterprise software, wireless infrastructure, security, and storage, specializing in leading Seed and Series A rounds in syndication with angels, venture capital firms, and strategic investors. John’s extensive experience includes roles on various Boards of Directors, both as a member and chair, where he has been recognized for his technology innovation.
In addition to his professional achievements, John served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota, teaching graduate classes in the School of Engineering and the Medical Device Innovation Program. His commitment to education and mentorship extends beyond the classroom, reflecting his dedication to developing future industry leaders.
Outside of his professional career, John has a diverse background, having studied abroad in Nepal, Tibet, and India. He also co-produced an internationally televised Tibetan Freedom Concert that raised over $1M and served in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Page School during his junior year of high school.
More about EXtrance:
EXtrance stands as an exclusive platform for high-cap funds and institutions, leveraging advanced AI and ML technologies to transform raw data into actionable insights without manipulation. Seamlessly integrating with property-level systems, EXtrance delivers bespoke, real-time analysis and unlimited KPIs, facilitating swift, informed decisions across all levels of fund management. The platform’s automated workflows cover drill downs, roll ups, capital calls, and distributions, thereby boosting ROI and enhancing visibility and LP satisfaction. As an EXtrance partner, firms gain access to unparalleled potential, including a unique institutional and private marketplace, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data and dominate the competitive fund management landscape.
Conrad Magalis, Chief Marketing Officer
EXtrance
conrad@extrance.org