AI Expert and Mindfulness Leader Combine Forces to Meet Market Needs and Anxiety for AI

On August 1, 2024, Cheryl K. Goodman & Cheryl Shah will host a workshop in San Diego to address AI anxiety and equip leaders with essential skills.

49% of regular AI users fear job loss cites BCG, June, 2024. Mindfulness training and advanced AI skills are critical for practical and emotional readiness for the new and needed AI-ready workforce. ” — Cheryl K. Goodman

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries, the fear of being replaced by technology is a growing concern among employees. To address this anxiety and equip professionals with the necessary AI skills, Cheryl K. Goodman, an AI expert and best-selling author, and Cheryl Shah, a practicing mindfulness leader at UCSD, are hosting a transformative workshop titled "AI-yi-yi!: From Technophobic Tantrums to Digital Dominance: AI Skills & Mindset Mini-Course." Sign up here at https://lu.ma/o2exfhb0

AI-yi-yi!: From Technophobic Tantrums to Digital Dominance: AI Skills & Mindset Mini-Course

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Longfellow Real Estate / BioLabs Conference Room

Discount codes can b acquired by signing up for the newsletter at www.findgood.tech

This mini-course merges the expertise of AI trainers and executive coaches to empower corporate leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate and leverage AI technologies from the inside out. The workshop is particularly timely given the release of Cheryl K. Goodman's new book, "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots: An AI Guide for Non-Tech Brilliant Minds," now a top seller in career, vocational and technology culture.

The integration of AI education is crucial to combat anxiety and meet market demands. As AI continues to evolve, professionals equipped with AI skills will be better positioned to leverage these technologies effectively. Goodman's book serves as a resource for professionals and new career workers alike, making complex AI concepts accessible and actionable.

Interactive discussions on AI's role in the workplace Exercises to adapt mindsets for thriving in a digital landscape Insights from seasoned technology executive and AI trainer Cheryl K. Goodman with practical strategies from mindfulness expert Cheryl Shah.

Goodman is also hosting two additional workshops: "Hacking Jobs with AI: Crash Course on the Best Tips and Tools to Get Hired," which provides strategies for leveraging AI in job searches, and "Book Signing: AI: How To Win Friends & Influence Robots," where she will introduce her book and offer insights into AI principles. These events demonstrate her commitment to making AI accessible for non-technical professionals, providing valuable insights into AI's impact on various industries and navigating the rapidly changing tech landscape.

About Cheryl K. Goodman, CEO of FindGood.Tech:

Goodman is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience at companies like Sony, Qualcomm, and MP3.com. As Vice Chair of Startup San Diego, she curated over 30 AI programs and leads the AI Dialogue as the host of the Startup Tech Report. She founded FindGood.Tech, an executive consultancy operating as an external Chief AI Officer. Her expertise makes her a sought-after speaker and commentator on technology culture and AI in media outlets and conferences.

About Cheryl Shah, Founder of Simply Pause:

Shah is a former corporate finance leader and mindfulness expert with over 20 years of experience. A certified teacher of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Mindful Self-Compassion, Shah has taught at Qualcomm and UCSD Center for Mindfulness. She serves as a Senior Facilitator for Potential Project and Co-Director of the Workplace Program at UCSD for Mindfulness. Simply Pause offers evidence-based programs to help organizations manage stress, enhance decision-making, and improve well-being. Shah's expertise in high-pressure corporate environments and compassionate instruction uniquely qualifies her to address challenges faced by employees, teams, and leaders, ensuring her training is relevant and impactful.

