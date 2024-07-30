Nicolet Law Welcomes Three Experienced Personal Injury Attorneys

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolet Law is excited to announce the expansion of its personal injury practice with the addition of three skilled attorneys:

● Arianna Meehleib

● Megan Zabkowicz

● Mike Ingvaldson

Meehleib and Ingvaldson, both licensed in Minnesota, will work out of the Minneapolis office, while Zabkowicz, licensed in Wisconsin, will be based in the Milwaukee office.

Ingvaldson, born and raised in Minnesota, advocates for his fellow Minnesotans and gives them a voice against insurance companies. He takes pride in building genuine connections with his clients so they feel like they have an attorney who they can trust and will be in their corner throughout their case. His passion for personal injury began during the very onset of his legal career.

“I got the opportunity to witness firsthand the profound impact that a personal injury attorney can have on someone’s life when they are going through a very difficult and confusing time. That experience confirmed that this was something I wanted to be a part of.” Ingvaldson said. From that moment on, Ingvaldson has spent the past seven years working in personal injury.

Zabkowicz, who has dedicated her entire legal career to fighting for the rights of the injured in Wisconsin, emphasized the importance of trust in client relationships.

"People come to us during one of their most vulnerable times, looking for help in getting their lives back on track,” Zabkowicz said. “Building trust and confidence with my clients is critical not only to developing successful relationships with them but also to empowering me to advocate for them as fiercely as possible."

Meehleib's commitment to personal injury law is deeply rooted in her own experiences, from her personal life to her 17 years in the legal field.

"The added obstacles of coming from my background meant I got started as an attorney a bit later in life,” Meehleib said. “However, I believe the adversity I have faced my entire life makes me a better advocate for my clients. It makes me want to help others who are in tough times and give them a voice when they feel they have nobody on their side," she explained.

The addition of these three talented attorneys further strengthens Nicolet Law's ability to advocate for the rights of the injured and help clients navigate challenging times.

For more information about Nicolet Law and its personal injury practice, please visit www.nicoletlaw.com.