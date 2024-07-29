Submit Release
Supporting density in new housing developments

CANADA, July 29 - Recent changes to the provincial subdivision and development regulations allow for greater density in rural subdivisions across PEI.

The changes under the Planning Act will raise the threshold for the requirement of dedicated open space in a subdivision. Open space refers to outdoor amenity space for recreational use. 
Developers are required to set aside open space to a minimum of 10 per cent of the total area of the lots being subdivided. Now, this requirement will only apply for developments of over 20 lots, up from five lots. 

“The building and development industry is under pressure to maximize land development and reduce the per unit cost so Island residents can have faster access to affordable housing. In these small rural subdivisions, the open space requirement reduces the number of units that can be created, and the space does not get used as intended. By reducing the open space requirements, we can support our housing goals while still ensuring open space is used appropriately in larger subdivisions.”

- Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

The change applies to areas of the province under provincial planning authority (unincorporated areas and in municipalities without official plans and bylaws). Changes take effect on August 1, 2024. 

