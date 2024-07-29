Houston TX - Service Update At Lifeworks Dental Including Airways Treatments

Houston: Cosmetic dentist Lifeworks Dental (713-956-5433), now offers airway treatments as part of their comprehensive cosmetic and general dental services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifeworks Dental, located at 7951 Katy Freeway, Suite I, Houston, TX 77024, has updated its range of dental services to include airway treatments. This enhancement aims to address issues related to sleep apnea and other airway-related conditions, providing a more holistic approach to dental care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lifeworksdental.com/

Lifeworks Dental, led by Dr. Kini Tran and Dr. Kim H. Nguyen, offers a variety of cosmetic and general dentistry services. The clinic is known for its personalized care and commitment to patient education. The new airway treatments focus on identifying and addressing airway obstructions, which can significantly impact overall health and quality of life.

"Updating our service menu to include airway treatments allows us to provide a comprehensive solution to our patients," said Dr. Tran. "Many people are unaware of how airway issues can affect their health, and we aim to change that through education and effective treatment."

The airway treatments at Lifeworks Dental involve assessing and expanding the patient's airway to improve breathing. This can be particularly beneficial for children with developmental issues and adults suffering from sleep apnea.

Dr Tran says, “Catching Sleep apnea in children (early as 4 years old) is the key to maximizing their genetic potential during their growth and then throughout their life”. The treatments are non-invasive and can be integrated with other dental procedures such as clear aligners for a more comprehensive approach in both kids and adults.

Lifeworks Dental also offers a full range of cosmetic dentistry services, including veneers, Clear Aligners, and full mouth reconstruction. The practice prides itself on using the highest quality materials and the latest technology to ensure optimal results for their patients. Their approach to cosmetic dentistry focuses on not only enhancing the appearance of teeth but also ensuring long-term oral health.

Patients sometimes seek dental care abroad, hoping to save money, only to return needing corrective work. "Usually, they have to pay again for it, and sometimes the damage is so severe that the tooth is lost," noted Dr. Tran. Lifeworks Dental aims to prevent such scenarios by providing reliable, high-quality care locally.

The team at Lifeworks Dental is a source of pride for Dr. Tran and Dr. Nguyen. "Our team cares deeply about their work and our patients. We love our jobs and take pride in providing the best care possible," said Dr. Tran. The team includes dedicated hygienists, patient care coordinators, and dental assistants who work together to create a welcoming and efficient environment.

A common myth about dentistry is that it has to be scary and painful. "Dentistry has changed so much in the last 120 years," said Dr. Tran. "With advancements in technology and techniques, treatments are more comfortable and less invasive. Maintenance and prevention are key, and regular visits can ensure a lifetime of healthy teeth." In addition “We teach our patients how to maintain great oral home care with the right tools and techniques and how to prevent the issues our patients face before and after we do the dental treatments so that we can get long lasting results.”

Patients in the Houston area, particularly those in the Memorial and Spring Branch neighborhoods, can benefit from the updated services at Lifeworks Dental. The practice is well-regarded for its friendly and professional staff, who are dedicated to making each patient feel at home.

Lifeworks Dental's recent updates underscore its commitment to providing comprehensive dental care that addresses both cosmetic and functional needs. The inclusion of airway treatments is a testament to their forward-thinking approach and dedication to patient well-being.

For additional information and to schedule an appointment, interested parties can visit https://www.lifeworksdental.com/ or call 713-956-5433(LIFE).

