Mountain America Foundation Donates $50,000 to Salt Lake County Youth Services’ Milestone Home

Funds used to remodel transitional living facility for young adults aged out of foster care

SANDY, Utah, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Foundation, the non-profit arm of Mountain America Credit Union, announced a donation of $50,000 to support Salt Lake County Youth Services’ Milestone Home. The residence serves as a transitional living home located in Sandy, Utah, and is dedicated to aiding young adults aged 18–21 who have aged out of foster care. The original house was donated by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.



The contribution was used to support the remodeling of the Milestone Home where critical services are provided to residents including life-skills training, educational support, and career development programs, all aiming to equip residents with the tools they need to become self-sufficient. The Milestone Home is a model for other counties to replicate and provide similar transitional housing and training programs for at-risk youth in their communities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"At Mountain America Foundation, we believe in investing in our community’s future by supporting programs that provide essential services to at-risk youth," said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “The Milestone Home offers a critical safety net for these young adults, and we are proud to support its mission to help them transition to successful, independent lives.”

Milestone Program Manager Kevin Rushforth expressed gratitude for the donation, stating, “We are grateful to Mountain America Foundation for their generosity. This support allowed us to complete the remodel of the facility and will make a significant impact on the lives of many young people in our community, giving them the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Mountain America Foundation has a longstanding commitment to the communities it serves, focusing particularly on education and initiatives that support youth and families in our communities. Through partnerships with local organizations, Mountain America Foundation strives to create positive, lasting change and ensure that all young people have access to the resources they need to succeed.

The Milestone Home is part of this year’s Salt Lake Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes, August 2-17, 2024. The address is 741 E 8600 S, Sandy, Utah.

For more information about Mountain America Foundation visit www.macu.com/foundation.